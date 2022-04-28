Just Stop Oil protesters block petrol stations on M25 during rush hour

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters have blocked petrol stations at two motorway service areas on the M25.

It said the action began at 7am at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services, Kent.

Footage shows the activists smashing display glass and spraying paint on petrol pumps.

Just Stop Oil said the action had started from 7am. Pictures showed police cars at the scene but Surrey Police have not yet confirmed any arrests.

A reporter from The Independent at the scene claimed one irate customer at the services had shouted “get a job” at the activists as they blocked the entrance to the Cobham forecourt.

Nathan McGovern, 22, a student from Coventry taking action, said: “The world’s most vulnerable are dying from a fossil-fuelled nightmare right now, whilst our government proposes to drill for more oil and gas.

“I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global South and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

It follows protests by the group at the Kingsbury oil terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire earlier this month as well as the Navigator and Grays terminals, both in Essex.

Just Stop Oil are a youth-led protest group calling for the UK government to immediately end all new fossil fuel supply projects.

Writing on a crowdfuding page the group says: “Allowing the extraction of new oil and gas resources in the UK is an obscene, genocidal policy that will kill our children and condemn humanity to oblivion. It just has to stop.”

They claim that transitioning away from fossil fuels will “help cut energy bills and help us meet our international climate obligations”.

The group first hit the headlines after member Louis McKechnie, 21, tied himself to a goalpost at Goodison Park last month during the Everton vs Newcastle game.

The game was paused as the mechanical engineering student was removed by pitch staff while sporting an orange t-shirt with the words “Just Stop Oil” emblazoned across the middle.