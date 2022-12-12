Just Stop Oil: Police tell driver ‘our hands are tied’ as protesters block road

Catherine Lough
·3 min read
Just Stop Oil protestors stop the rush hour traffic in along Clapham Common, in south London this morning - Paul Grover
Police told a Tesla driver “our hands are tied” as Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads in London in their latest round of action.

The driver of the Tesla, who had got out of his car to remonstrate with the police during the demonstration in Clapham, south London, said: “I’m f------ electric, let me through.”

A protester replied: “It’s all about disruption.”

The driver had been trying to reach Lambeth when the protesters blocked the A24 using a “slow march” tactic after starting out from Clapham South tube station on Monday morning.

The protest evoked anger from drivers, some of whom called out expletives or honked their horns, and who had already been impacted by disruptions caused by the adverse weather conditions.

As some protesters broke away to add an orange hi-vis jacket to a snowman on Clapham Common, drivers expressed frustration.

One driver, Terry, who was waiting in idling traffic, said: “It’s just going to make me late,” adding, “I would have preferred a different day.”

Jason, a maintenance worker who was waiting in the traffic in his van, called the group “pathetic” and said, “it’s costing me money”.

A London cab driver airs his frustration as Just Stop Oil protestors used a slow march tactic - WAVI
Just Stop Oil members chanted phrases as they carried out the protest, including: “I would rather be disrupted than be dead,” and, “you can’t be late for work when you’re dead” to the tune of Coming Round the Mountain.

One protester who was handing out leaflets, using the pseudonym Whisk, said that this was “rubbing people’s noses in it” on a cold day and was “antagonistic”, adding that he would prefer to sing “You can’t keep making profit when you’re dead”.

Just Stop Oil protesters were allowing buses and bicycles through, with leader Shaun Irish, 25, bumping fists with one passing bus driver who expressed support.

Mr Irish said: “Buses are not our enemy, many people who use buses are on zero hours contracts - we’re trying to raise the issue of the climate crisis, so where we can safely facilitate things, we will.”

The group later moved the march to Mornington Crescent in north London. Before boarding the Tube, police warned them that they would now face arrest for further disruptions.

“We’ve caused quite a lot of disruption already today haven’t we,” said a policeman who had been supervising the march.

Mr Irish then said the police had tried and failed to arrest them last Monday because “believe it or not we have a right to peaceful protest in this country”.

Mornington Crescent

“We do quite a lot in this country to facilitate peaceful protest,” the policeman said. “Well as long as you're not cracking down on it,” said Mr Irish.

At Mornington Crescent, the protesters were advised by Mr Irish to sit down in the road if any of their number were arrested.

Ray, a delivery driver sitting in backed-up traffic, said: “It’s Just Stop Oil, and here we are, all these lorries and cars, ticking over, pumping more fumes out into the air than you need to. There’s a better way of doing it than this. Not saying it’s not right - the environment is very important but that is not the way to do it.”

He said he was heading back to Wembley and that it would “eat up my driving time for the rest of the day”.

“You’ve got police officers just sitting there not doing anything. If that was another group protesting they’d be all over it but because it’s them they’re not doing anything,” he claimed.

“Unfortunately it’s the way of the world at the moment, upside down.”

Some passersby did offer support to the group, with one woman on the Northern Line smiling as she said “peaceful protest!”.

