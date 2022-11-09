Just Stop Oil: Police officer injured and lorries crash on M25 as climate activists take to gantries for third day

A police officer has been injured in a crash involving two lorries on the M25 as Just Stop Oil protesters climbed gantries above the road for a third day.

Essex Police said an officer was struck after dealing with a protester on the motorway between Junction 26 and 27 on Wednesday morning.

A rolling road block was put in place and as a result there was a crash between two lorries and a police motorbike. Two protesters have been arrested.

“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads,” said Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow.

“They do this tirelessly, day-in day-out. Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.”

The following junctions were closed as of 8am: Junction 4 and 5, two lanes blocked clockwise, Junction 7 and 8, closed clockwise, Junction 9, blocked anticlockwise, Junction 14, blcoked anticlockwise, Junction 14 blocked anticlockwise, Junction 30 blocked closed both ways, junction 22 (London Colney), blocked clockwise.

Essex Police are also working to remove a protesters that have climbed gantries between Junction 13 and 14 and Junction 29. The road has been temporarily shut.

A protester at Junction 8 has been brought down and arrested.

National Highways said: “We are working with police forces in each area to bring these incidents to a close. Please consider delaying your journey or consider alternative routes.”

A police officer was injured following a lorry crash (Essex Police)

Surrey Police said a protester had climbed a gantry between Junctions 9 and 8. Another was arrested before they could climb up.

Metropolitan Police said officers from Essex and Surrey are dealing with protesters on gantries at several points on the M25. Hertfordshire Police are also responding.

“We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public. We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again,” the Met said on Wednesday.

Story continues

Just Stop Oil said around 10 supporters climbed onto gantries forcing police to halt traffic at 6.30am.

It’s part of the group’s campaign calling on the Government to stop all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Isabel Rock, 41, an artist from South London said: “The government is responsible for criminal inaction on the climate crisis. They should be in prison, not me. It is my moral duty to cause disruption to force the government to act.”

Yesterday, 15 protesters climbed gantries on the M25 and disrupted traffic at nine locations.