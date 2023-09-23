Just Stop Oil march brings Bristol traffic to standstill

The group said it was protesting against the decision to issue oil and gas licences

A protest march by the group Just Stop Oil brought traffic to a standstill in the centre of Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

An estimated 50 people took part in the march.

The group said it was protesting against the government's decision to issue new oil and gas licences.

"Unfortunately, we have to engage in disruption because it's the only way we can get any kind of media coverage," said Jayne Wade, from Just Stop Oil.

"The point of our whole campaign is to draw attention to the issue, which is that the government issued new oil and gas licences this summer," she added.

"We are in an emergency: we just had the hottest summer ever recorded. We're running out of time to act on this."

Drivers who were stuck in traffic said the protest was "really annoying".

"It's one of two days of the year I'm driving a car," one driver added to BBC Points West.

"They're stopping people from getting on with their lives," said another driver.

Ms Wade said: "It's really uncomfortable for us, disrupting the public.

"But if we had a government taking responsibility, then this wouldn't be something we'd have to do."

