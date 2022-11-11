Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted immediately

Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said.

Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests.

No further demonstrations would be held on the M25 on Friday or in the "foreseeable future", a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said.

They added they were giving government a pause "to do the right thing".

In a statement, Just Stop Oil told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: "Today is Remembrance Day. We call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country."

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.

