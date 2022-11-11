Just Stop Oil halts M25 protests

The Just Stop Oil protest group said they were halting action to disrupt the M25 from Friday.

In a statement after activists targeted the motorway over four days this week, the group said: "From today, Just Stop Oil will halt its campaign of civil resistance on the M25.

"We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time.

"We ask that the Prime Minister consider his statement at Cop27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global heating, the 33 million people displaced by floods in Pakistan, and the moral and economic imperative to honour our pledges.

"You don't get to recycle words and promises - you owe it to the British people to act."

Emma Brown, from Just Stop Oil, did not say whether the protest group would resume action on the M25, after announcing they were halting their disruption of the motorway on Friday.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are giving the Government another chance to sit down and discuss with us and meet our demand, which is the obvious no-brainer that we all want to see, which is no new oil in the UK."

She would not say whether campaigners could return to the M25 if their demands are not met, but said: "How can we stop? This is a risk to our lives and to the lives of you and all of your listeners, so we can't stop."