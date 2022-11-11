Just Stop Oil: Greens co-leader Carla Denyer criticises some of activists' tactics

The co-leader of the Green Party has criticised the tactics of some Just Stop Oil protests, saying some of the group's action are not "well-targeted".

Carla Denyer told the BBC she supported the environmental group's right to protest but "the balance of disruption" caused by some of its methods "might not be what I would choose".

Its protests have included blocking motorways and throwing soup at artwork.

The group wants the government to stop granting new oil and gas licences.

In its 2019 manifesto, the Green Party of England and Wales said it wanted to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible, and pledged to prepare for the rapid decommissioning of North Sea oil rigs and the phasing out of the UK's remaining coal plants.

Asked whether she was cheering on Just Stop Oil activists or if she was frustrated by their protests, Ms Denyer told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast: "I definitely support their right to protest. I think that's a key difference between the Green Party and the other political parties that I think that their right to protest is essential, and has an important role.

"However, that doesn't mean I agree with every protest that takes place."

She added: "I think some of them are quite well-targeted and make their point well. I think others perhaps have not really targeted at the right people or, you know, the balance of disruption might not be what I would choose."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government is "moving ahead with legislation" to give police the powers to stop what he has described as "this type of extreme protesting".

The government says the new Public Order Bill will crack down on disruptive demonstrations carried out by environmental groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously described Just Stop Oil protesters as "arrogant" and "wrong" and said his party would introduce strict sentences for those who block roads.

However, Labour has argued the government's bill undermines the freedom to protest.

On Friday, Just Stop Oil said the group would halt its protests on the M25 for the "foreseeable future" to allow the government "to do the right thing".

Earlier this week activists climbed on overhead gantries in multiple locations of the M25, causing the motorway to be closed and leading to multiple arrests.

Just Stop Oil protesters have caused disruption on the M25 this week

In her interview with the BBC, Ms Denyer also said she hoped to be part of a coalition government with other left-wing and centre-left parties after the next general election, which is due to take place in just over two years time.

"Based on where polling is at the moment, it doesn't look likely that we're going to have another Conservative government," she said.

"A lot's going to change probably between now and the next general election. But I would be very happy to work with other left-wing and centre-left parties to form a coalition government."

She added: "It's absolutely possible that we could have Greens in government after the next election."

Asked what her dream government job would be, the former wind turbine engineer said: "Well, I think given my background in the energy sector, I would love to be energy minister."

Nick Robinson's interview with Carla Denyer will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 12 November, and is also available on BBC Sounds and the Political Thinking website.