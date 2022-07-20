Just Stop Oil: Eco activists blockade M25 as they declare it a ‘site of civil resistance’ after heatwave

Eco protesters blocked a section of the M25 on Wednesday as they vowed to set up a “site of civil resistance” following Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.

On Wednesday morning three lanes were closed on the M25 between Junction 11 and 10, at Chertsey and Wisley in south-west London and Surrey, with Just Stop Oil protesters unfurling a banner along with a sign reading “40C”.

A spokesperson for the group told the Standard protesters were planning on blocking three main sites on the M25 throughout the course of the day.

National Highways South East said that nine miles of congestion had already built up in the area as a result.

The group warned motorists not to travel on the motorway until Friday, as it condemned what it called the “criminal government” not taking enough action to stop fossil fuel production.

It said that it was working with other groups to escalate direct action to force a government response on the issue, after Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.

In a statement, the group said: “We fully acknowledge the cost and disruption this will cause to the public and ask that they take their demands for compensation to the government which has caused this unprecedented threat to our lives and liberties.

“We have a clear demand: that the UK government makes a statement that it will immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

“This is the necessary first step to ensuring a liveable future.

“The UK government’s failure to take that step is a criminal dereliction of its fundamental duty: to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens.”

Story continues

Supporters of the group had earlier this month glued themselves to a major artwork in the National Gallery and had also invaded the track at Silverstone to disrupt the British Grand Prix.

The pressure group has also previously carried out a series of road blockades.

Surrey Police advised motorists to avoid the area, saying: “We're dealing with a protest on the M25 just past junction 10 of the anti-clockwise carriageway this morning. Three lanes are currently closed.”