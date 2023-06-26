Just Stop Oil are doomed to fail but they’re too blinded by ideology to see it

Just Stop Oil are causing 'disruption for the sake of disruption' - Martyn Wheatley/i-Images

I smiled as broadly as everyone else when I saw the headline on Sunday: “Just Stop Oil fundraiser tells activists: just stop – it’s not helping.” I may even have let out a triumphant cackle as I read Trevor Neilson’s extraordinary condemnation of the eco activist group. After all, the 50-year-old entrepreneur is basically the movement’s father, and when your own dad publicly disowns you, surely that’s a wake-up call?

It was the organisation Neilson started back in 2019, the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), that gave birth to Extinction Rebellion, of which he subsequently became the prime financial backer, ploughing millions into “The Cause”. But from his home in Malibu, the Californian has been watching Just Stop Oil’s progress with the slo-mo gravitation of unease-to-horror with which every parent of a toddler is familiar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Today, he is appalled by what Just Stop Oil has become. It’s “disruption for the sake of disruption. Working people that are trying to get to their job, get their kid dropped off at school, survive a brutal cost of living crisis in the UK.”

Having a “pink-haired, tattooed and pierced protester standing in front of their car, so that their kid is late for their test that day, that does not encourage them to join the movement,” Neilson rightly points out, adding: “It’s just performative. It’s not accomplishing anything. I absolutely believe that it has now become counterproductive.”

Admittedly, it would take a particularly wayward toddler to cause the kind of chaos these clowns have been wreaking. I’m not an advocate of smacking, but once they start hurling tomato soup at Van Gogh paintings and gluing their hands to Constables, you know that the Meltdown Express has left the station, that they’re beyond “timeouts” and “consequences”.

As for “nod if you understand what I’m saying to you,” I think it’s clear to everyone at this point that Just Stop Oil protesters are unable to grasp any logic that doesn’t conform to their twisted and myopic own brand. Simply put: they’re too far gone.

For that reason any sense of jubilation felt as we read Neilson’s comments wasn’t just premature but misplaced. These people aren’t going to see sense just because their “dirty capitalist” founder is characterising them as a giant Franken-baby. They’re evangelical zealots blinded to facts and logic.

If proof of this were needed, I’ll remind you of a conversation between a Just Stop Oil supporter and LBC host Nick Ferrari last year. When asked whether “you would allow your mother or father to die in an ambulance because of this protest?” one fervent disciple replied: “My family would sacrifice themselves for the future of our generations to come.”

Alongside human life, art can be destroyed without a second thought. After throwing tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery last October, protesters challenged outraged onlookers with the query: “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people?” A toddler-esque question that is, like all questions generated from undeveloped cerebral cortexes, impossible to answer.

Like the cyclists who speed the wrong way down one-way streets, they don’t have to think about the elderly pedestrians they might mow down – because they’re not in a car and the normal rules don’t apply when you’ve got the moral high ground. That’s why they were busy recruiting at Glastonbury at the weekend. It’s why they intend to cause chaos at Wimbledon over the next few weeks.

Story continues

It doesn’t matter that, as Neilson argues, the time for shock tactics has passed. That since the CEF was founded, Britain has become one of the first Western governments to declare a climate emergency or that in the US, Joe Biden has passed the Inflation Reduction Act and vowed to sink more than $1 trillion in subsidies and tax cuts into green energy and climate technologies. Just Stop Oil’s moral rectitude is not going to be dimmed.

I can’t help wondering whether this mental myopia isn’t a direct result of social media, where balanced arguments and shades of grey have been extinguished in favour of extremism on every subject.

You see the same dogma around trans and gender identity issues, and you know that however hard Sunak comes down on the teaching establishment for brainwashing children into believing they can identify as cats, a large part of it will refuse to give up their precious ideologies. Again: they’re too far gone.

Despite all this, Neilson remains upbeat. He doesn’t regret spawning Just Stop Oil, he says, because: “It shows you what can happen when you bring together a unique coalition of people.”

Only it would be a brave preacher and teacher who might attempt to put this lot through remedial school now.

Do you think Just Stop Oil are ‘blinded by ideology’? Tell us in the comments below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.