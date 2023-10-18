Just Stop Oil co-founders arrested ahead of ‘unprecedented’ protests

Images on social media show Roger Hallam being led away by police while giving a thumbs-up

The co-founders of Just Stop Oil have been arrested in dawn raids ahead of an “unprecedented” series of protests in London.

Roger Hallam, 57, and 29-year-old Indigo Rumbelow were arrested at separate addresses after officers “forced entry to their homes, searched belongings and confiscated papers”, Just Stop Oil said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said it had carried out the raids after the group said “it wanted to cause maximum disruption”.

Just Stop Oil insisted it would “not be intimidated” and would go ahead with three weeks of protests, set to begin on Oct 30.

Footage shared by the group on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Mr Hallam being led away by police while giving a thumbs-up and saying “all good”. Officers are seen searching the flat, rifling through drawers and examining documents.

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil said: “Just Stop Oil supporters have vowed to continue with their plans to march in London every day from Oct 30 despite the dawn raid arrests of two co-founders this morning.

“We will not be intimidated by our criminal Government. By maxing out our oil and gas reserves, they are complicit in the greatest crime in human history. New oil and gas will result in unimaginable suffering and destroy the lives and livelihoods of billions of people.”

The group is running a series of online courses, this week focusing on signing up students.

One, in August, featured Chris Packham, the environmentalist and presenter, who recently discussed how he is conflicted over whether breaking the law in protests is justifiable in the face of the climate crisis.

A spokesman for the Met said its officers had arrested the Just Stop Oil leaders as part of an operation aimed at preventing serious disruption ahead of the protests.

The spokesman added: “A 29-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were arrested in London on the morning of Wednesday, Oct 18 on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. They both remain in custody.”

