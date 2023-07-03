Just Stop Oil blamed for Wimbledon queue chaos as fans miss matches waiting for security checks

Wimbledon organisers urged those still intending to travel to the tournament to stay at home as the grounds neared its 42,000 capacity - Eddie Mulholland

Just Stop Oil has been blamed for the Wimbledon queue descending into chaos as new tough security checks led to some fans missing matches.

The first day of the tournament saw up to 10,000 people lining up at security gates as new anti-protest measures meant sun cream and deodorant were confiscated.

Some visitors complained that despite buying tickets for specific games the lengthy wait to pass through security meant they had missed their chosen match.

Others were so annoyed at being left outside the SW19 grounds stand at one point in the rain that they promised never to return.

Anyone arriving at the tournament is required to pass through airport-style security checks as bags are fully inspected, along with all types of containers opened and checked.

Specialist “behavioural detection” undercover police spotters are also operating in the queues in the hope of identifying protesters. Some were picked out by security staff to undergo body searches.

For those in the queue, where people can buy a single ticket for that day’s play, the new intense security was singled out as the cause of their delays.

‘It’s never been this slow’



Becky Deeming, an events manager from London, arrived just after 3.30am but only got into the grounds at around 1.30pm

“I’ve queued before at 4.30am and got in at 10.30am, everyone around me has queued before and it’s never been this slow.”

She added: “A steward told me security is holding everything up because there were protesters at the Ashes and they are worried the same will happen here so they are checking more thoroughly.”

Chalk dust and powders are among the latest banned substances at Wimbledon this year. Meanwhile, cable ties, glue, chains and padlocks are also now listed among the “prohibited items”.

The items have been used repeatedly by Just Stop Oil and other activist groups to disrupt sporting events, such as the Ashes, the Grand National and the World Snooker Championships.

The Wimbledon website makes it clear that visitors with any banned item “may be refused entry or ejected from the grounds” and any items surrendered as a condition of entry cannot be reclaimed.

Last week the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said it had reviewed security plans based on what has occurred at other sporting events.

It is working with the Metropolitan Police teams to pick out and isolate potential environmental and political protesters who may try to target yet another one of the highlights of the English summer sporting calendar.

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club, said although security had been “uplifted” she remained “confident” they could prevent becoming the latest target of Just Stop Oil.

Earlier, Lucy Frazer, the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, conceded she could “not guarantee” that activists from the group would not breach Wimbledon security.

Ms Frazer and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, will on Tuesday host a round table of British sporting bodies to discuss the ongoing disruption caused by Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.

It will be attended by police leaders, national sporting bodies and event organisers, and will examine how best to protect this summer’s sporting and cultural events from environmental protesters.

‘Horrific experience’

Joey Castillo had travelled from New York to see the world’s oldest grass tennis tournament, but gave up after his “horrific experience” queuing.

He complained that there was “no communication” from stewards so he “gave up the line” after the queue “barely moved in four hours”.

Farhan Abrol, who had been queuing since 6am and still had not passed security by lunchtime, said: “This is the worst tournament I’ve been to yet. They didn’t have enough security it seems. Most shockingly there was no info at the back of the queue.

“I will definitely not be coming back; archaic traditions and a lack of transparency is a tough combination.”

Chris Warmouth had anticipated a three- to four-hour wait, but instead spent eight hours queuing and said he felt “terrible”.

“Zero communication, enormous queues for coffee, nowhere to sit,” he said. “There was drinking water but that was about it. I won’t be doing it again. It has been awful.”

The sense of exasperation was compounded when at noon Wimbledon organisers urged those still intending to travel to the tournament to stay at home as the grounds neared its 42,000 capacity.

“We advise people intending to queue today not to travel to Wimbledon,” it said on its official Twitter account.

Court-side security was stepped up in an attempt to prevent anyone interrupting a game. It is understood tennis players were told not to attempt to intercept any protester who may try to invade a court.

The warning comes days after Jonny Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper, was filmed picking up and carrying a protester off the Lord’s cricket ground.

An All England Club spokeswoman said: “There has been high demand from members of the public to join the queue on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

“Understandably, our security team on the gates are conducting an enhanced bag check operation. While there has been a steady stream of guests entering the grounds since gates opened at 10am, entry via the queue has been at a slower rate than in previous years as a result of these checks.

“We sincerely thank guests in the queue for their patience and understanding.”