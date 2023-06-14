Just Stop Oil back on London streets despite tougher new protest regulations

Just Stop Oil activists take part in slow walk protest across Westminster Bridge in central London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. See PA story PROTEST JustStopOil. Photo credit should read: Lucy North/PA Wire - Lucy North/PA Wire/PA

Just Stop Oil protesters were back out in force on the streets of central London on Wednesday after measures to tackle protests were approved by the House of Lords on Tuesday night.

Environmental activists turned up at Westminster Bridge, London Bridge and Tower Bridge, as well as Vauxhall Bridge Road in Pimlico, Kennington Road in Lambeth and Blackfriars Road in Southwark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the group’s members also demonstrated at four locations across West London: the A40 at Savoy Circus in East Acton; North End Road in West Kensington; Shepherds Bush Road in Hammersmith; and Chiswick Roundabout in Gunnersbury.

Police arrest lead protester

In footage filmed by the protesters, a man leading one of the protest groups is arrested after a short discussion with a police officer.

As he is handcuffed and taken to the side of the road, a pedestrian walking past appears to take issue with the protesters.

She says: “People, this is not right. People have to work, they have things to do in their lives.”

In another clip, filmed on the A40, tense scenes were seen as protesters urged each other to “keep walking” while motorists sounded horns behind them.

Around a dozen protesters carrying Just Stop Oil placards also slow-marched across Westminster Bridge towards central London’s Parliament Square.

Within minutes, two police vans arrived and officers explained the new regulations.

Just Stop Oil protesters' slow march brought traffic to a crawl in central London - Lucy North/PA Wire

They were asked to move to the pavement where they were told it was “fine” to continue their protest.

After polite conversations – with one officer explaining it was a “final warning” – they complied.

The Lords voted through the new regulations on Tuesday evening despite an attempt by Green Party peer Baroness Jones to block them.

The regulations lower the threshold for what kind of protest activity is considered “serious disruption”.

The new law follows last month’s passage of the Public Order Act, legislation designed to strengthen police powers to clamp down on protests judged to be disruptive.