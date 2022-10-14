Just Stop Oil activists throw tomato soup at iconic Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers painting

Just Stop Oil activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London.

The two activists covered the painting - which is covered by a sheet of glass - with two tins of soup before then gluing themseleves to the wall in the gallery in Trafalgar Square to mark the 14th day of civil unrest organised by the group this month.

After covering the estimated £74.8million painting, one activist called out: “What is worth more? Is it art or is it life?”

Just Stop Oil has organised a series of protests after 100 new oil and gas projects were approved by The North Sea Transition Authority in September. As a result, the Met Police has said 376 activists have been arrested across the 13 previous days.

In a statement released on the Just Stop Oil website, Phoebe Plummer, 21, from London said: “The cost of living crisis is driven by fossil fuels—everyday life has become unaffordable for millions of cold hungry families—they can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.

“Meanwhile, crops are failing and people are dying in supercharged monsoons, massive wildfires and endless droughts caused by climate breakdown. We can’t afford new oil and gas, it’s going to take everything.

“We will look back and mourn all we have lost unless we act immediately.”

Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle said that millions are being forced into starvation due to the continued approval of oil and gas projects.

Adding: “Somalia is now facing an apocalyptic famine, caused by drought and fuelled by the climate crisis. Millions are being forced to move and tens of thousands face starvation.”

Both activists involved in Friday’s protest have been arrested for criminal damage & aggravated trespass and are currently being “de-bonded”, the Met Police has said

Prior to Friday’s protest, a police chief said 376 Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested for blocking roads and halting traffic in Central London over the past 13 days.

Commander Karen Findlay told the Standard she is now considering applying for court injunctions against repeat offenders causing misery by gluing their hands or sitting on tarmac to stop drivers, including emergency vehicles.

More than 200 officers a day are policing the demonstrations, diverting 7,000 Met hours from tackling violent crime and other priorities.

But commander Findlay warned frustrated motorists against “self-policing” by nudging activists in their vehicles or dragged them away.

She said: “We are in no way tolerating criminality or anti-social behaviour. We are really alive to the impact on people coming to London.

“Whilst we clearly facilitate protests, equally the concern is policing protracted protests. Resources are being moved away from policing local communities and being focused on London’s priorities, such as reducing knife crime.”