Just Stop Oil activists pulled from road during latest protest

Just Stop Oil supporters stop traffic in central, south and west London (Just Stop Oikl)

Just Stop Oil activists have blocked roads across four locations in London.

The environmental campaigners caused huge build-ups of traffic on Saturday afternoon after sitting in the middle of streets including Kensington High Street, Charing Cross Road, Kennington Park Road and Black Friars Road.

🚨 BREAKING: FOUR KEY LONDON ROADS BLOCKED 🚨



🚧 At noon today, 61 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Kennington Road and Blackfriars Road, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas consents and licences. pic.twitter.com/ANjWdyUiYB — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 29, 2022

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We are aware of JustStopOil protests in Kensington High Street, Charing Cross Road, Kennington Park Road and Blackfriars Road. Police were immediately on scene and a number of arrests have been made.

“Protesters have used ‘lock-ons’ and glued themselves to the road. Charing Cross Road has now been cleared and is back open to traffic. Work is ongoing to reopen the other roads as soon as possible.”

About a dozen protesters from the anti-oil campaign group are sitting in the middle of Harleyford Street outside Oval Station, causing a build-up of traffic.

Some drivers have become embroiled in spats with the activists, with some dragging them out of the road or snatching signs off them and hurling them to the floor.

One driver accelerated his truck towards them before stopping, while another mounted the road to get around them.

The protesters keep returning back into the road after being forcibly moved.

The group is continuing its month-long protests across the capital as it calls on the Government to halt all new fossil fuel licences.

The group claims that police have arrested nearly 600 protesters since the beginning of this month.