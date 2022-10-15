Just Stop Oil activists bring traffic to a halt in Shoreditch

Approximately 29 activists blocked the road in east London (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil activists have blocked traffic in east London in what is the fifteenth day of action in the capital.

Shortly after midday, approximately 29 protesters established a roadblock on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street, with some gluing themselves to the tarmac.

Two women from the group have been charged with criminal damage after they threw tomato soup over the famous Vincent Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery on Friday.

Another woman has been charged with criminal damage after spraying the Metropolitan Police’s New Scotland Yard sign with orange paint - over 400 people have so far been arrested including 28 people on Friday.

A spokesperson from the group said on Saturday: “Yesterday Just Stop Oil supporters threw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers on display in the National Gallery and paint over the Metropolitan Police’s iconic New Scotland Yard sign.

“We accept that both these actions have upset and provoked many people, as will the disruption caused by today’s road block.

“But our art, culture and the rule of law is threatened. Our heritage, rights and freedoms are being destroyed by our government’s lies and the failure of politics, and right now millions of people are facing this brutal impact of climate change. Yet our government is seeking to expand fossil fuel production

“Ending new oil and gas is a no-brainer first step to ending the harm, the Government can at least end the disruption on the streets tomorrow, by announcing this policy. They have changed their mind on everything else.”

The latest protests is part of prolonged action by the group after 100 new oil and gas projects were approved by The North Sea Transition Authority in September.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.

More to follow...