Just Stop Oil activists booed as they storm Les Miserables show in London

Five Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after interrupting a performance of Les Miserables in central London.

Footage shows the crowd at the Sondheim Theatre booing as eco-warriors clamber onto the stage holding an orange banner during the famous song One More Day.

They then fastened themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at around 8.50pm.

The group said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Four people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped and the theatre evacuated by 9.10pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, October 4 police were called to reports of a small number of protesters at a theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

Just Stop Oil member Hannah Taylor said: “The show starts with Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child.

“How long before we are all forced to steal loaves of bread? How long before there are riots on the streets? The show cannot go on.

“We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation and death. It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people.”

William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres – which owns the Sondheim, said: “During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show.

“Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

“Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”