‘Just say something.’ Community remembers victims of Beatties Ford Juneteenth shooting

Kallie Cox
·2 min read

The families of four people killed in a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration two years ago, joined the community in calling for justice at a memorial Wednesday night.

A large banner, carried by three children barely taller, bore the faces of the four who died. The images of Christopher Gleaton, Dairyon Stevenson, Jamaa Cassell, and Kelly Miller also appeared on handheld fans, T-shirts, and pins, and their names were spoken dozens of times throughout the night.

The families of four people killed in a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration two-years ago, joined the community in calling for justice at a memorial along Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Community members gathered to pray at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church before marching down Beatties Ford Road to a recently unveiled memorial to the victims.

The shooting happened on June 22, 2020, at a block party celebrating Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

Video released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police last year shows at least two individuals firing weapons, including a rifle. At least 10 people were injured, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Community members gathered to pray at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in west Charlotte before marching down Beatties Ford Road to a recently unveiled memorial to Christopher Gleaton, Dairyon Stevenson, Jamaa Cassell, and Kelly Miller on Wednesday, June 22. The four were killed in a mass shooting during a Juneteeth block party in 2020.
Miller’s sister, Daniella Sharpe, urged the community to reach out to police if anyone knows or saw anything at the shooting. She said if people are afraid to report to the police, they should tell someone else who can report for them.

“Just say something, let us know ‘cause I know my parents as well as the other parents and family members are still grieving,” Sharpe said. “We still want to know why ... what was the reason? What was the cause for it? And you know, we’d like to get some peace of mind.”

Family and friends gather for a memorial for the four people killed in the Juneteenth shooting on Beatties Ford Road two years ago in Charlotte on Wednesday.
Last week, CMPD said the FBI had added $30,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting. The total amount of reward money is $47,300.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can be given anonymously.

