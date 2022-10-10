'I was just sick to my stomach': Yankees ace Gerrit Cole embarks on righting postseason wrongs

Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·9 min read

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tilts his head back, his eyes shut, his voice softens, and slowly the words trickle out of his mouth.

“I remember,’’ he says. “How can I ever forget?’’

The date was Oct. 5, 2021.

The scene was Fenway Park in Boston.

Cole’s job was simple: Beat their hated rivals, the Red Sox, in the American League wild-card game.

One game, do or die.

Winner moves on; loser goes home.

Cole faced 12 batters that day and retired only six of them. He gave up four hits, two walks and three earned runs by the time he was mercifully yanked after just two innings.

The Yankees went home for the winter, losing 6-2.

“It took a long time to get over that,’’ Cole tells USA TODAY Sports. “I hate losing. I just can’t stand it. I get frustrated. I get angry. I just kept thinking about it over and over.

“It was a terrible feeling.

“I was just sick to my stomach.’’

STANDOUTS: Eight most important players for MLB's 2022 Division Series

POWER RANKINGS: National League powers top list of World Series contenders

AWARDS: Aaron Judge is the AL MVP. Who else deserves 2022 MLB awards?

Now, one year later, Cole will take the baseball again in the Yankees’ first game of their postseason. He’s pitching Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday (TBS, 7:37 p.m. ET) against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

There was a healthy debate whether Cole should be starting the opener, considering Nestor Cortes produced a better season, going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave it consideration, but Cole is the Yankees’ ace. He’s their workhorse. The Yankees paid him $324 million for games like this.

Cole has pitched in five winner-take-all games in his career, with his team losing four of them, but he is built for this moment. Game 1 isn’t do-or-die, but it’s critical in this short best-of-five series.

“He loves the competition,’’ says Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who roomed with Cole in spring training. “He’s the one guy who truly has high expectations of himself. You can’t run from expectations. He deals with it in a pretty nice way because he really does expect a lot out of himself.’’

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole walks to the dugout after being pulled against the Red Sox during the third inning of the American League wild-card game at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 5, 2021.
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole walks to the dugout after being pulled against the Red Sox during the third inning of the American League wild-card game at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 5, 2021.

Looking for a legacy

Cole, a five-time All-Star who has finished in the top five in Cy Young balloting five times, still seeks that defining, magical game in October.

It’s a month that makes heroes and champions who are forever remembered.

It’s also a month that raises tremendous pressure, creates perhaps unfair expectations, and can leave permanent scars on a resume.

Mets fans these days are blaming their postseason demise on Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, who weren’t supposed to ever lose a game. The Toronto Blue Jays fanbase is demanding to know what happened to ace Alek Manoah.

It doesn’t matter that these are the same guys who led their teams to the postseason. They will be remembered only for what happened in October.

“It reminds me a little bit of the Bryce Harper situation,’’ Taillon says. “No matter what Bryce Harper does, it’s like it’s not good enough. Because they’re good players, with big contracts, there are expectations that come with that.’’

Cole, who is 8-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 14 career postseason starts, has blemishes from his winner-take-all defeats.

He lost Game 5 in the 2013 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright throwing an eight-hit complete game.

Cole lost the 2015 NL wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs 4-0, with Cubs Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta throwing a five-hit shutout.

He won the Yankees’ wild-card game in 2020, beating Cleveland 12-3, but then lost the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS, 2-1 to Tampa Bay.

And there was last year against the Red Sox, dropping him to 1-3 in winner-take-all games.

“There’s a sense of being proud of yourself for getting to that point,’’ Cole says, “and you reflect on that. You feel good that you got your team there.

“But then, you feel responsible for not taking them further."

Cole has had plenty of success in the postseason, too, allowing just 58 hits while striking out 111 in 86 innings to go with those eight wins.

Yet, he still hasn’t won the one game he desires most: the World Series clincher.

“That’s the one,’’ Cole says, “you dream about."

Embracing the pressure

Cole, for so many years, refused to even watch the World Series, or another postseason game when his team was eliminated. Too painful. Why torture yourself by reliving the moment?

“I’m sure it would take a big toll on me,’’ Cortes says, “to have the season on the line, and not perform the way you want to perform."

Cole finally decided to give it a try after last year’s loss to the Red Sox. He turned on the TV. He wanted to see his former Astros teammates play. He wanted to watch his good friend, veteran Atlanta starter Charlie Morton. He wanted to see what it was like simply being a fan.

“I’ve had years when I just couldn’t watch the postseason," Cole said. “But last year, was different. I watched the championship series. I watched the World Series. There was something there for me to enjoy."

Now, it’s back to the pressure cooker, where life is so different in New York. When he pitched for Pittsburgh, a winning season was considered a huge success. It’s a wonderous achievement in Houston winning division titles and getting into the dance.

But, in New York, anything less than a championship is considered a massive failure.

“In New York, the postseason and winning the World Series is very important," Cole says, “and I’m OK with that. Now, I wouldn’t discredit what I’ve done or anyone else in the regular season, but there are reasons why there are ALCS MVPs and World Series MVPs. Those awards are obviously there to help recognize those players who had a huge impact and take over a series.

“Those guys stepped up in the clutch.

“I want to be one of those guys, too."

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after getting the final out of the top of the sixth inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Sept. 23, 2022.
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after getting the final out of the top of the sixth inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Sept. 23, 2022.

Unfinished business

Cole was certainly instrumental in the Yankees’ division title this year, going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA, and setting the franchise record by striking out 257 batters. He set the record the same night Aaron Judge broke the AL record with his 62nd homer. It looked like it might become only a footnote in Yankee folklore until Yankee great Ron Guidry called the clubhouse, was on speaker phone, and personally congratulated Cole.

“I may have sensed a bit of watery eyes,’’ Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said. “I could tell he was on the verge of getting emotional. I know how much it means to him just being on this team, and being such a big part of it."

Cole knows it would have been impossible to set the strikeout record without staying healthy, pitching a lot of innings, and making a start every fifth day.

He stressed the importance of durability to Cortes, who’s a full-time starter for the first time this season. Cole told him that he needs to stay strong for 200 innings, fight through any fatigue, and make sure his body is equipped to handle the rigors of a grueling season without breaking down.

“Honestly, he has meant so much to me, helping me prepare every five days," Cortes says. “Me, starting for the first time in the big leagues, I had a lot of questions. He gave me pointers on how to take care of my body.

“In my last start when I went eight innings, he said, “Yeah, you have to do that because when you’re in the playoffs, you need to have your workload already up. It’s important to get in a fatigue situation and pitch through that, because playoff time, you may be asked to pitch on three days’ rest or throw 100 pitches.'

“He’s been such a huge help to me with everything, really."

There’s not a soul on the Yankee pitching staff who hasn’t been influenced by Cole embracing being a mentor, and when he’s not talking, he’s leading by example.

“Gerrit takes a lot of pride in being a horse," Boone says, “and being a guy that goes to the post every five days and logs innings. He has a deep appreciation for this franchise and this organization.

“What's been a really strong season for Gerrit, there's been the ups and downs that he’s had to weather. And through it all, he continues to grind, show up, work, post. He’s accountable."

Cole acknowledges that he’s certainly had better seasons. This is his highest ERA and the fewest victories (not counting the shortened 2020 season) he’s produced in a full season since 2017. He also gave up a career-high 33 homers in 200 2/3 innings, the most by any pitcher in the AL.

Yet, those struggles will all be forgotten with a dominant postseason, starting Tuesday night against the second-weakest-power-hitting lineup in baseball. The Guardians hit just 127 homers all year.

The expectations on Cole will be to dominate the Guardians for seven shutout innings, strike out 10 or more batters, and leave the game with an insurmountable lead.

Unfair? Unrealistic? Unreasonable?

It’s the nature of the beast in New York.

“I think expectations are high because he’s really good," Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “Gerrit, by far, is the biggest big-game pitcher I’ve ever been around. There always tends to be a lot more emphasis on games in October, and rightfully so. It can make or break you."

So is it fair that Cole’s teammates can go hitless and make errors in the field, but if Cole happens to have a clunker, he’ll be the one blamed all winter?

“The attention will always be on the pitchers because they control the game," Donaldson says. “They have the ball in their hands. I know everyone expects big things from Gerrit every time he steps onto the mound.

“But that’s why he gets paid the big bucks, right?"

Now, all he needs to do is deliver.

“I really wish,’’ Cole says, “it was that easy. You know the opposition is going to bring it. You know the environment is going to be crazy ...

“But you know something, there’s a sense of relaxation with it, too. It’s a fun time of year. I’ve learned you’ve got to embrace it.

“And I will."

Follow Bob Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yankees' Gerrit Cole heads into MLB postseason eager for redemption

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to