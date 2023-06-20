And Just Like That show boss opens up about Aidan's "big" comeback

And Just Like That season 2 spoilers follow.

And Just Like That show boss Michael Patrick King has opened up about Aidan's "big" comeback in the second season.

John Corbett will return in upcoming episodes as Carrie Bradshaw's former boyfriend Aidan Shaw as they reconnect following the death of Carrie's husband John (aka Mr Big).

Series creator Michael Patrick King has now spoken to Vogue about why the timing was right to reintroduce Aidan following the death of his romantic rival Big.

"You need something to frame on. That would be Aidan," King explained. "I didn’t know what [exactly], I just knew that that was big — no pun intended — for the audience."

The writer-producer hinted that longtime co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett — a "perfect, imperfect match" — continue to have a unique chemistry after all these years.

"When it's odd, Parker can get her hand in it like a mountain climber, find a crack and lift up on it," King said.

The upcoming season of And Just Like That features another huge return to the Sex and the City franchise, as Kim Cattrall has filmed a scene as Samantha Jones for the season finale.

According to reports, Kim Cattrall filmed her one scene by herself this past spring, without having any direct contact with former boss Michael Patrick King or co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Asked about the surprise cameo from Cattrall this week, SJP told The Daily Mail that it has been "nostalgic and exciting" to see the excitement about her former co-star's return.

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

