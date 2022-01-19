And Just Like That… Sex and the City Still Doesn’t Do Right By Black Women

Niki McGloster
·6 min read

Sex and the City is such a pop-culture juggernaut that many Black women can make some reference to it, whether it be a love of the Cosmopolitan, a salute to Samantha’s sexual freedom, or — and this is just as embedded in its legacy as designer shoes — a callout for the HBO series’ lack of diversity.

Over the last 20 years, as new generations discover the dramedy and the show gains contemporary relevance, SATC has received backlash for its race problem. Most Black women who have appeared on the show were stereotypes whose storylines were on the fringe of the story, like Samantha’s Black boyfriend’s sister, Adeena, played by Sundra Oakley.

“When I was looking at it through the lens of 20-years-ago Sundra, I was happy to have this job and work on this fabulous show,” she told Vanity Fair. “[But] even a few years later . . . it’s like, oh man, why did it have to be that way? Why couldn’t it have been a different story?”

Even Jennifer Hudson, the first Black woman to play a major character when she appeared as Carrie’s personal assistant Louise in 2008’s Sex and the City film, was an underwhelming character that flew a little too close to Hollywood’s “magical negro” tropes. Her sole purpose was to fix Carrie’s life after heartbreak, and audiences learned very little about Louise outside of that. And now, the SATC revival And Just Like That on HBO Max is an over-correction for its past and a much-too-late attempt at inclusion. As a Black woman watching AJLT, I can already tell this show will never treat Black women as fully-realised characters — complex, nuanced and valuable.

A little after the height of its popularity, I was a 20-something moving to New York, but Carrie’s all-white, big-city misadventures didn’t whet my appetite for life in the city. That label belongs to Sidney Shaw in Brown Sugar and the iconic opening scene for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Still, when I finally watched SATC from pilot to series finale around 2011 while living as a Harlem transplant, I understood (and even adored) the dream the show was selling: a charming studio apartment, high-end threads, morning-after girl talks in cafes and a never-ending carousel of men. It highlighted the classic four-girl friendship we’ve seen led by Joan (Girlfriends), Issa (Insecure), and Khadijah (Living Single) but with a thick air of fantasy — because let’s face it: only Carrie could afford such a lifestyle on a freelance writers’ salary — and the glaring treatment of Black women as ornamental at best, nonexistent at worst. Immediately, I knew to manage my expectations for representation of authentic Black women characters. This show wasn’t written to be a realistic portrait of NYC’s racial landscape; it’s to watch white women live lavishly in a world cocooned by white privilege.

Instead of reading White Fragility, should white people stream And Just Like That every week for a class in race relations?

AJLT staff writer Samantha Irby, a Black woman, told Vogue: “I was a huge fan of Sex and the City back in the day. But there were some moments where I was like, if there had been a Black writer in the room, this would have probably played differently. Approaching the Black and brown people on the show this time around, it was important to me to make them feel real and not just plopped in. That said, this isn’t meant to be preachy. I’d never want to write a scold-y show, where watching it is like taking your medicine.”

While the show isn’t necessarily preachy, it uses its newly-joined Black female characters as vehicles for super-cringe lessons about race and social justice.

In episode four, Charlotte spends the majority of the episode spiraling and late-night studying African-American facts out of guilt for not having other Black friends to impress Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mum and documentarian, at a dinner party full of well-to-do Black folks. Similarly, throughout the season so far (the show is seven episodes in), Miranda tries to prove her allyship to her Columbia Law professor, Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), but only escalates situations with stereotypes and microaggressions. So, who are these conversations for exactly? Are they for the white audience? Instead of reading White Fragility, should white people stream And Just Like That every week for a class in race relations?

In the show’s defence, its storylines have allowed for seamless introductions to a few loaded topics. Take, for instance, Charlotte’s non-binary child, Rock. Charlotte’s love for them and desire to understand their experience tracks as a compassionate entry into that conversation for such an ultra-conservative character. However, that same delicate handling and honesty aren’t applied to the ladies’ interactions with the Black women on the show.

Let’s admit it: Maybe Charlotte doesn’t have a Black friend in her close circle at all because that’s not authentic to her lifestyle. Sprinkling some colour into the cast, without offering them a storyline beyond aiding the main characters, is just diversity for diversity’s sake.

Sprinkling some color into the cast, without offering them a storyline beyond aiding the main characters, is just diversity for diversity’s sake.

Even though more diversity was the hook for AJLT, with Kim Cattrall’s rightful feud with Sarah Jessica Parker clouding the series’ revival, I wasn’t going to tune in at all. I was happy in my Succession bubble, but buzz about Big and the Peloton took over my Twitter timeline days after AJLT’s premiere. At first, I was thrilled to see SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis’ portrayals of beautifully aging older women awakening to a more socially aware existence — one I thought would reflect the true vibe of NYC. But as the storylines play out, the Black women (as well as Sarita Choudhury, a brown woman of Indian descent who plays real estate power broker Seema) are merely accessories for the white women’s various identity crises. Miranda needs Nya to assuage her white guilt, Charlotte wants approval from Lisa and Seema is Carrie’s guardrails on sensitivity.

Nevertheless, at this point, I’m absolutely hate-watching. It’s exhausting to see each episode feature some nonsensical after-school-special-style dialogue (“My wearing a pink pussy hat just wasn’t cutting it!” — that gem was from Miranda) essentially teaching these white women about the real world, but I’m invested. If AJLT gets a second season, we can only hope Parker and Pittman’s characters become more three-dimensional.

In the meantime, though layered, complex, specific representations of Black women remain rarely seen in mainstream TV, shows like Harlem (RIP Insecure) and Abbott Elementary exist to provide us with the rich, well-rounded, dynamic Black female characters Black women need to see. And just like that… we can watch something else.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

What And Just Like That Gets Right About Grieving

And Just Like That...'s Plans For Stanford Blatch

And Just Like That… Features Original Carrie Looks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea