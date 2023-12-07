And Just Like That season 3 confirms big delay

HBO

And Just Like That... has confirmed a big delay between seasons two and three.

In a promo teaser for its upcoming content, streaming service Max confirmed that season three of the hit Sex and the City spin-off won't arrive until 2025 (via Deadline).



While a specific release date window for season three hadn't previously been announced, the long wait between seasons is likely due to the now-resolved actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

This news follows the announcement that writers for the series have begun work on new episodes following the end of the strikes.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in their iconic roles, And Just Like That... premiered its second season earlier this year. Max confirmed the series had been renewed for a third outing just days before the season finale in August.

The season two finale saw Kim Cattrall briefly reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a special cameo appearance.

However, it's unlikely that Cattrall will join Parker, Nixon and Davis for the new season, with series creator Michael Patrick King suggesting that her appearance in season two was a one-off.

"All of a sudden, it manifested that Kim was like: 'I'll play Samantha for you for this little, sweet treat'," he told Forbes. "So, I don't know whether it's about the nostalgia for the 25th, which is great. For me, it's a great treat for the fans."

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

