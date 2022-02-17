And Just Like That... Season 2 Teased By HBO Max Chief

Sex And The City fans are awaiting news of And Just Like That...'s second season (Photo: HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.)

Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… could be about to get a second season, a senior exec at HBO has suggested.

The first series of AJLT aired its finale earlier this month, with fans now speculating whether more episodes could be in the pipeline.

Speaking to Deadline, HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said things were looking promising with regards to a second season, though the decision ultimately lies with Sarah Jessica Parker and its executive producer, Michael Patrick King.

“It’s really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica talking to figure out if there’s a story they’re excited by,” he said.

“I think there will be, but they’re talking and making sure they want to jump in.”

He added: “It’s a big commitment, and they’ll come to us and let us know what they’re thinking but I’m feeling good about it.”

The first series of And Just Like That… proved to be a divisive watch among Sex And The City devotees, most notably when it came to Miranda’s various storylines.

Earlier this week, Sex And The City OG Cynthia Nixon defended her character’s journey, saying: “A feminist show shouldn’t be agitprop, it shouldn’t be propaganda showing women as these sensible, wise, kind, attractive people. First of all, who wants to watch that? I don’t want to watch that.

“It’s to show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don’t always know where you’re going. Those are the people that I’m interested in, not the people who are playing it safe.”

