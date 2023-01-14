And Just Like That… Season 2: Everything We Know About the Sex and the City Reboot

While HBO Max has cut a lot of its original programming, the platform's buzzy Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, is still getting a second season.

The series had its fair share of highs (see Carrie’s iconic looks returning) and lows (Big’s tragic Peloton episode). But no matter where you stand on Miranda and Che Diaz, the show undoubtedly had us talking. And just like that, the discourse is sure to continue in season two.

While the season 1 finale wrapped up a lot of storylines, it left some things hanging. More of Carrie’s dating life, please! And don’t you desperately want to know how long Miranda and Che will last as a couple? Here’s what we know about the second season of And Just Like That… so far.

For one, is season 2 of And Just Like That… happening?

As far as we know! “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, released on Tuesday, March 22, per People. “The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our sex life is back.”

Head of original content at HBO Max Sarah Aubrey added that the team is “delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.”

Prior to the official renewal, King hinted that he’d be open to continuing the story of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte (and maybe Samantha?). “As we were working, it always felt like the beginning,” he told Emmy Magazine, per E! News. “It didn’t feel like a beginning, middle, and an end. So I think it’s possible to keep going—if we have enough good stories.”

Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, also made it pretty clear that the show would continue if those involved wanted to move forward with the story. “I’m going to leave it up to these guys to figure out what they want to do, but I’m very happy with what they’ve done,” Bloys told Vulture in December 2021. “I will tell you, it’s kind of what you want in a show like this. It really does feel like you’re picking up with old friends and haven’t missed a beat.”

Story continues

Carrie and Miranda in And Just Like That Craig Blankenhorn/HBOMax

How does the cast feel about season 2?

Interestingly, And Just Like That… star Cynthia Nixon was initially noncommittal about a second season. “Even though I’m an executive producer and I got to direct an episode, I am not a writer,” Nixon told Entertainment Tonight on January 20, 2022. “And so, that is one of the great privileges of being a writer, that it’s not my job to figure it out, thank God.” Well, now we know!

On March 22, 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker thanked fans in her season 2 announcement post on Instagram. “Thank you to our audience,” she captioned a cast photo. “Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so. X, SJ​​.”

Could Kim Cattrall appear in season 2?

It’s highly unlikely, despite a major development in the finale where—spoiler—Samantha agrees to get drinks with Carrie via text. Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that no one should get their hopes up for a Cattrall return. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction,” he said. “You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer—you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

In February 2022, Parker laid rumors and speculations that Cattrall may one day appear in the Sex and the City revival to rest. This is a pretty big development, considering Cattrall’s disinterest in the reboot seems to stem from her fractured relationship with Parker. When asked by Variety whether she'd be comfortable with Cattrall making a return, she responded, “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Parker also shared that she and King “didn’t go to Kim” to discuss the series. “We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” she said. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Parker continued, “There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

So…what does this all mean for Samantha’s storyline?

When asked about whether Samantha Jones—not Kim—will return to the series, showrunner Michael Patrick King replied with an emphatic, “Yes!” per People. What does that look like if Cattrall isn’t returning? Good question. “It’s all so new right now,” King said in June 2022. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.”

He added, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.” Perhaps more text exchanges? An AI version of Cattrall’s face popping up over a Zoom call? A new actress?? Stay tuned.

Here's our first look at season 2! “First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ,” Parker wrote on Instagram, announcing that (outdoor) filming had indeed begun in October 2022. In the picture, we see a costume expert in Parker’s trailer adjusting the hem of a jumpsuit worn over, in true Bradshaw style, socks, and heels. Can we please have a little commotion or the pigeon purse and ankle bag?

Speaking of fashion... Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have been hard at work. Check out the set photos here:

There's some Barbiecore:

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 10, 2022 Gotham

A splashy look for Charlotte:

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 11, 2022 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

A political moment for Carrie:

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 02, 2022 Gotham

Carrie even resurrects her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the first Sex and the City movie:

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2022 James Devaney

Aidan Shaw is back! On August 19, 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's ex for a “substantial, multi-episode arc” in season two, though reps for HBO Max and Corbett declined to comment.

Aidan was notably absent in season one despite Corbett teasing his potential return. “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” he told Page Six in April 2021. But this time, he's making good on his promise.

In fact, here's your first look at Carrie and Aidan's reunion! On January 13, Sarah Jessica Parker and the official And Just Like That account shared two photos of Carrie and Aidan on Instagram with the caption, “Shh. Don't tell anyone.” Look, they're holding hands!

Is anyone else from SATC returning? On December 1, Candice Bergen was photographed arriving on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City, possibly holding part of a script in hand. The living legend went from actual Vogue cover star to fictional Vogue editor when she played Enid Frick in three episodes of Sex and the City from 2002 to 2004.

Are the new characters coming back?

Che Diaz, everyone's favorite comedian slash podcaster, is coming back with a more “robust” storyline, actor Sara Ramírez revealed in June 2022.

“One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che,” And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and Anthony (Mario Cantone) will also be returning.

Meanwhile, Tony Danza has been cast as Che's fake TV dad. As Deadline points out, Diaz teased this moment in the season one finale, telling Miranda, “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza.”

Return to this post often—we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Originally Appeared on Glamour