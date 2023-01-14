And Just Like That… Season 2: Everything We Know About the Sex and the City Reboot

Janae McKenzie
·8 min read

While HBO Max has cut a lot of its original programming, the platform's buzzy Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, is still getting a second season.

The series had its fair share of highs (see Carrie’s iconic looks returning) and lows (Big’s tragic Peloton episode). But no matter where you stand on Miranda and Che Diaz, the show undoubtedly had us talking. And just like that, the discourse is sure to continue in season two.

While the season 1 finale wrapped up a lot of storylines, it left some things hanging. More of Carrie’s dating life, please! And don’t you desperately want to know how long Miranda and Che will last as a couple? Here’s what we know about the second season of And Just Like That… so far.

For one, is season 2 of And Just Like That… happening?

As far as we know! “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, released on Tuesday, March 22, per People. “The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our sex life is back.”

Head of original content at HBO Max Sarah Aubrey added that the team is “delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.”

Prior to the official renewal, King hinted that he’d be open to continuing the story of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte (and maybe Samantha?). “As we were working, it always felt like the beginning,” he told Emmy Magazine, per E! News. “It didn’t feel like a beginning, middle, and an end. So I think it’s possible to keep going—if we have enough good stories.”

Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, also made it pretty clear that the show would continue if those involved wanted to move forward with the story. “I’m going to leave it up to these guys to figure out what they want to do, but I’m very happy with what they’ve done,” Bloys told Vulture in December 2021. “I will tell you, it’s kind of what you want in a show like this. It really does feel like you’re picking up with old friends and haven’t missed a beat.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in *And Just Like That…*

Carrie and Miranda in And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in *And Just Like That…*
Craig Blankenhorn/HBOMax

How does the cast feel about season 2?

Interestingly, And Just Like That… star Cynthia Nixon was initially noncommittal about a second season. “Even though I’m an executive producer and I got to direct an episode, I am not a writer,” Nixon told Entertainment Tonight on January 20, 2022. “And so, that is one of the great privileges of being a writer, that it’s not my job to figure it out, thank God.” Well, now we know!

On March 22, 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker thanked fans in her season 2 announcement post on Instagram. “Thank you to our audience,” she captioned a cast photo. “Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so. X, SJ​​.”

Could Kim Cattrall appear in season 2?

It’s highly unlikely, despite a major development in the finale where—spoiler—Samantha agrees to get drinks with Carrie via text. Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that no one should get their hopes up for a Cattrall return. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction,” he said. “You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer—you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

In February 2022, Parker laid rumors and speculations that Cattrall may one day appear in the Sex and the City revival to rest. This is a pretty big development, considering Cattrall’s disinterest in the reboot seems to stem from her fractured relationship with Parker. When asked by Variety whether she'd be comfortable with Cattrall making a return, she responded, “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Parker also shared that she and King “didn’t go to Kim” to discuss the series. “We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” she said. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Parker continued, “There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

So…what does this all mean for Samantha’s storyline?

When asked about whether Samantha Jones—not Kim—will return to the series, showrunner Michael Patrick King replied with an emphatic, “Yes!” per People. What does that look like if Cattrall isn’t returning? Good question. “It’s all so new right now,” King said in June 2022. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.”

He added, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.” Perhaps more text exchanges? An AI version of Cattrall’s face popping up over a Zoom call? A new actress?? Stay tuned.

Here's our first look at season 2! “First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ,” Parker wrote on Instagram, announcing that (outdoor) filming had indeed begun in October 2022. In the picture, we see a costume expert in Parker’s trailer adjusting the hem of a jumpsuit worn over, in true Bradshaw style, socks, and heels. Can we please have a little commotion or the pigeon purse and ankle bag?

Speaking of fashion... Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have been hard at work. Check out the set photos here:

There's some Barbiecore:

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 10, 2022</h1><cite class="credit">Gotham</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 10, 2022

Gotham

A splashy look for Charlotte:

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 11, 2022</h1><cite class="credit">Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 11, 2022

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

A political moment for Carrie:

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 02, 2022</h1><cite class="credit">Gotham</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 02, 2022

Gotham

Carrie even resurrects her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the first Sex and the City movie:

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2022</h1><cite class="credit">James Devaney</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2022

James Devaney

Aidan Shaw is back! On August 19, 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's ex for a “substantial, multi-episode arc” in season two, though reps for HBO Max and Corbett declined to comment.

Aidan was notably absent in season one despite Corbett teasing his potential return. “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” he told Page Six in April 2021. But this time, he's making good on his promise.

In fact, here's your first look at Carrie and Aidan's reunion! On January 13, Sarah Jessica Parker and the official And Just Like That account shared two photos of Carrie and Aidan on Instagram with the caption, “Shh. Don't tell anyone.” Look, they're holding hands!

Is anyone else from SATC returning? On December 1, Candice Bergen was photographed arriving on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City, possibly holding part of a script in hand. The living legend went from actual Vogue cover star to fictional Vogue editor when she played Enid Frick in three episodes of Sex and the City from 2002 to 2004.

Are the new characters coming back?

Che Diaz, everyone's favorite comedian slash podcaster, is coming back with a more “robust” storyline, actor Sara Ramírez revealed in June 2022.

“One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che,” And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and Anthony (Mario Cantone) will also be returning.

Meanwhile, Tony Danza has been cast as Che's fake TV dad. As Deadline points out, Diaz teased this moment in the season one finale, telling Miranda, “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza.”

Return to this post often—we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Outfielder Corey Dickerson, Nationals agree to deal for 2023

    WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson hopes to show he can still hit for power and make an impact in the majors in his 30s. Signing with the Washington Nationals should give the well-traveled outfielder the chance to show that. Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Nationals on Tuesday. After combining for just 19 home runs over the past three seasons, he joins a young team in Washington that's coming off three consecutive last-place finishes in the NL East and seems to match his me

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and