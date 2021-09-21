Just a rope and balance: Tightrope walker completes 2,198-foot walk from Eiffel Tower

With just a rope, barefoot and a considerable amount of balance, Nathan Paulin walked across the Seine River between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot theatre in Paris.

Thousands watched as Paulin completed a 2,198-foot slackline walk on Saturday, The Guardian reported. Paulin started at the first floor of the Eiffel Tower and finished at Theatre National de Chaillot.

While hanging about 200 feet above ground, Paulin stopped to lay or sat on the slackline. as he made history performing the longest high-line crossing in a city. He performed on France’s annual Heritage Day, which is when the public is encouraged to explore the country's monuments and sights.

“It wasn’t easy walking 600 metres [about 1,968 feet], concentrating, with everything around, the pressure … but it was still beautiful,” Paulin told The Guardian.

He admitted he felt "stress" as he walked in front of thousands of Parisians in the city.

So why did he perform? “Mainly to do something beautiful and to share it and also to bring a new perspective on heritage. It is to make heritage come alive," Paulin told the outlet.

