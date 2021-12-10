'And Just Like That…' review: 'SATC' reboot is high-fashion fan service – and mostly wonderful

We couldn't help but wonder: Does "Sex and the City" work without Samantha Jones?

Early this year, HBO Max announced that it'd be rebooting the groundbreaking late '90s dramedy with all but one of its Cosmo-sipping stars, Kim Cattrall, who publicly fell out with Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall's Samantha is the lustful linchpin of the original show's six seasons and two spinoff movies: sardonic, successful and gloriously down to try anything once, as she educates her comparatively chaste friends Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) about the rules of dating and mating in New York.

Without Samantha, their constant platitudes and high-maintenance hijinks could border on insipid. But much to the relief of fans, "And Just Like That…" is surprisingly effective with its now-trio of women, who are blessedly unchanged even as they face more adult sets of concerns.

'And Just Like That...': The 'Sex and the City' reboot is finally here! Everything we know

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon, left), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back and brunching in "And Just Like That ..."

The scintillating series (first two episodes now streaming, new episodes weekly) picks up with a still-stylish Carrie, who lives in marital bliss with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) as she takes her former dating column into the podcast realm. Charlotte is now the Type A mom of two teenage daughters, side-eyeing other parents as they sneak wine into a school piano recital. And pragmatic lawyer Miranda is miffed by her oversexed son (Niall Cunningham) and grizzled husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), as she embarks on a graduate course at Columbia University.

To say much more would plunge recklessly into spoiler territory, with an eleventh-hour twist in the first episode that deeply impacts all three characters. (And no, it does not involve Samantha, whose looming presence in the first two episodes leaves the door open for Cattrall to return, should she ever decide to.)

But there is plenty of fan service to appease viewers who have restlessly awaited the show's return. At the series' New York premiere Wednesday night, the mere sight of Carrie's expansive shoe closet earned applause from audience members. Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte still dish it out over brunch, and the grudgingly married Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Stanford (the late Willie Garson) dole out snarky witticisms with a dash of heart.

Story continues

The first two new episodes never totally make the case for the revival's existence. As instrumental as the original "Sex and the City" was in breaking taboos about women's health and sexual appetites, the show never did right by people of color, and often played into offensive stereotypes about marginalized groups. "And Just Like That" aims to course-correct with its more diverse cast, although at least at the outset, none get significant screen time save for Che (Sara Ramirez), a nonbinary queer comedian whose electric chemistry with Miranda hints at the potential for something more down the road.

The show often gets bogged down with lame jokes about social distancing, quarantine and how the now-fiftysomethings are woefully out of touch with modern technology. (Although, Miranda's insistence on buying actual textbooks over Kindle editions has a genuinely funny payoff.)

Willie Garson: Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on 'unbearable' loss of 'Sex and the City' co-star

A major life development sends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) back to her keyboard.

But despite its faults, there's nothing quite like seeing our old friends back in the concrete jungle, after the dismal feature films largely relegated them to Mexico and Abu Dhabi. More than two decades since we first met them, Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie are just as sharp, vibrant and chaotic as they ever were, and it's impossible not to get invested in their sky-high emotional stakes this go-around.

"Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back," Carrie said during the show's original run. "Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be."

"And Just Like That" is fancifully, fittingly, frustratingly beholden to its past. But we'll gladly follow these ladies' stiletto heels wherever they go next.

'Sex Lives of College Girls': Mindy Kaling comedy is the best show you may not be watching

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'And Just Like That...' review: 'Sex and the City' revival has promise