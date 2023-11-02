‘And Just Like That’ Returns To Writers Room For Season 3

Max’s And Just Like That… has returned to the writer’s room to begin work on Season 3.

No date has been set as of yet for start of production, pending the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, who spoke earlier today at the HBO and Max 2024 Programming Presentation in New York.

In August, the Sex and the City continuation series was greenlit for a third season with Max Head of Content Sarah Aubrey touting the show’s achievement of rising to become “the No. 1 Max Original overall and most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

The series didn’t hold back in Season 2 by bringing back franchise favorites John Corbett, returning as Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) “one that got away” Aidan Shaw, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Cattrall’s long-awaited return resulted in a small cameo in the Season 2 finale, leaving fans hoping for infinitely more. Whether either one will appear in Season 3 is as yet unknown but the way their storylines concluded last season, the door appears to be wide open.

