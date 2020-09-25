The just-released Apple iPad has already dropped in price

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Apple launched the eighth-generation of the iPad just last week (along with the Apple Watch Series 6) but already, we're already seeing discounts on this new-and-improved tablet at Amazon.

For a limited time, the retailer has slashed the price of the WiFi only version of this 8th-generation model. Once $329, it falls by $30 to $299 in the 32 gigabyte (GB) variation, while the 128GB has fallen to $395—$34 off its original list price of $429. Better still, these savings apply to all three colors (gold, silver and space gray). Just keep in mind that shipping is ranging between one to four weeks out.

This model replaces the entry-level 7th-generation model, which we loved for its bright, crisp Retina display, large, on-screen keyboard that was super easy to type with and its wide array of high-quality apps.

While we haven't had a chance to test out the 8th-generation iPad (the 7th-generation model ($319.99) is still considered our favorite tablet), Apple has added one key feature in particular that's sure to please. The newer 8th gen is outfitted with a much speedier processor, which is powered an A12 Bionic chip, compared to its predecessor, which is powered by an A10 chip. Both share the large, 10.2-inch display that supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and the smart keyboard but this new, ultra-fast processor certainly makes the 8th-generation a worthy upgrade.

For the Apple fans and techies alike who've been eager to snatch up the all-new model, this greAmazon deal is a great opportunity to nab it at a discount.

