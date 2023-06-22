And Just Like That... more risqué sex for Miranda and Che but we just want Kim Cattrall

Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Sara Ramirez's Che get cosy in the new series of And Just Like That... - HBO

The big news about series two of And Just Like That... (Sky Comedy/HBO) is that Kim Cattrall has been tempted back, despite her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the end of the season, and even then it might be blink-and-you’ll-miss-her – Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, said there will only be “a little bit of her” and hopes “people aren’t disappointed”.

But instead of sticking with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte until then, the writers have made the duff decision to expand the list of core characters. Equal screen time is now given to the trio who were brought in last series. One of them is Seema (Sarita Choudhury), a foxy estate agent whom the writers are desperate to set up as the new Samantha. The other two made so little impression on me last year that I’d forgotten their names: Nya (Karen Pittman), who was Miranda’s law professor and had a storyline about infertility; and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), a Park Avenue friend of Charlotte’s.

Sex and the City fans are interested in the original cast, not these add-ons. Who cares that Lisa has a stressful work project or Nya’s partner might be cheating or Seema has had a fall-out at the salon?

Che (Sara Ramirez) continues to be a big character and has moved to LA with Miranda to record a Netflix show, which brings with it the threat of being forced to endure more of Che’s stand-up routines.

Miranda gets the raunchy sex scene in episode one and the full-frontal nudity (which is not raunchy, but involves struggling to get out of a sensory deprivation tank). We also see her hoiking herself into some sort of bondage outfit complete with strap-on; someone behind this show has clearly decided we need more risque sex and it has to involve Miranda, because we’re not going to get it from prissy Charlotte or prudish Carrie.

Episode one sees the characters going to the Met Gala, but nothing funny happens (thank goodness for gay friend Anthony, who has remembered that this is supposed to be a comedy). Episode two includes Carrie and her handsome podcast producer boyfriend writing an advert for vaginal wellness products, and that isn’t even supposed to be funny. It’s dull. But SATC devotees should keep the faith: Carrie’s old flame Aidan shows up soon. And there’s the promise of that Kim Cattrall comeback. At one point, Seema’s hairdresser asks her: “Ready to be blown?” “Am I ever,” she purrs. That’s a Samantha Jones line if ever I heard one, and we need the real deal.

And Just Like That season 2 starts on Thursday 22 June at 9pm on Sky Comedy