And Just Like That: Peloton responds with parody ad after shares tumble

Fitness equipment maker Peloton has offered a humorous response after the brand featured in the HBO Max show.

At the end of last week, the firm's shares slumped after a key character died while using one of the company's exercise bikes.

The company approved the show's use of its bikes but said it was not told that Mr Big, played by character Chris Noth, would die after the workout.

But Peloton has now released an advert that brings the character back to life.

In the first episode of "And Just Like That..." John James Preston, more commonly known by his nickname Mr Big - the on-off partner and eventual husband of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, died after suffering a heart attack during a workout on a Peloton.

The company's shares have slumped by more than 16% since the show first aired on 9 December.

Peloton responded by saying said that Mr Big's lifestyle and family history was the likely cause of his death and using one of its exercise bikes "may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

On Sunday, it released a parody advert, in which Mr Big was brought back to life - with the caption: "And just like that... he's alive".

In the advert, Mr Noth and Peloton instructor real-life Peloton instructor Jess King - who also starred in the HBO episode - are seen sitting by a fire. He asks her if she would like to take another ride. Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose advertising firm produced the promo, provides the voiceover.

This is not the first time that one of Peloton's adverts have been in the news.

In 2019, the company's shares slumped after a backlash over its Christmas advert, which showed a woman being given an exercise bike for Christmas by her partner.

She then records her workouts over the following year in a vlog and presents it to him as a way of saying thank you.

"A year ago, I didn't realise how much this would change me," she says. Critics of the 30-second promo said it was "sexist" and "dystopian".

Peloton was given a major boost by the pandemic beneficiary, as people who were forced to stay at home looked for ways to stay in shape.

The company's shares rose five-fold in 2020 before losing most of those gains this year.

Investors are concerned that the company will struggle to grow in the future.

Peloton has faced other problems in recent months. In May, the company withdrew its treadmills after reports of a death and several injuries.

In August, it cut the price of its flagship exercise bike as people headed back to the gym and did less exercise at home.

It came as losses widened at the firm in the fourth quarter of the year and revenue growth began to slow.