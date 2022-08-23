Just One Week Until August 31st, the Deadline to File Form 2290 for the 2022-23 Tax Year

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / August 31st is only one week away, meaning there is only one week left to file Form 2290 without penalty for late filing. Drivers of vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more need to be aware of this deadline. This is because filing Form 2290 for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax ensures that drivers will get their Stamped Schedule 1 as soon as the IRS accepts their tax form. The Stamped Schedule 1 is important because it allows drivers of these vehicles to get their vehicle tags and registration.

Form 2290 is filed annually for the upcoming tax year and the tax payment is always due on August 31st. This is because the Form 2290 tax year goes from July 1st to June 30th. The Stamped Schedule 1 expires June 30th so it is important to file Form 2290 as soon as possible to avoid being penalized if caught without a current Stamped Schedule 1.

With the Form 2290 filing deadline being right around the corner, ExpressTruckTax offers a fast and simple Form 2290 filing solution. Filing with ExpressTruckTax only takes a few simple steps that can be completed anywhere from any device. A new convenient way to pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax is now offered. Drivers can now pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax directly through ExpressTruckTax using a credit or debit card alongside their filing fee.

When asked about the IRS Form 2290 approaching, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, " With just days until the Form 2290 deadline, the team at ExpressTruckTax is working extended hours to help truckers file on time. We lead the market because we offer a simple and time-saving filing process complete with excellent, bilingual customer support."

The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.

ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file provider , has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.

