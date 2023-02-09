Just In: One Analyst Has Become A Lot More Bullish On MNRB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MNRB) Earnings

Shareholders in MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.6% over the past week, closing at RM0.99. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from solitary analyst covering MNRB Holdings Berhad is for revenues of RM387m in 2023, implying a sizeable 87% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 27% to RM0.20. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM236m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 16% to RM1.04 per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 87% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MNRB Holdings Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at MNRB Holdings Berhad.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for MNRB Holdings Berhad going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

