Just In: One Analyst Has Become A Lot More Bullish On Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:JTIASA) Earnings

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.1% over the past week, closing at RM0.61. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the latest upgrade, the solitary analyst covering Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad provided consensus estimates of RM805m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 7.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 42% to RM0.087 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM668m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.069 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

View our latest analysis for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analyst has cut their price target 8.3% to RM0.55, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 7.7% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 3.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to decline 8.6% annually. While Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's negative revenue trend is expected to moderate somewhat, the analyst expects revenues to decline in line with the wider industry next year.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales performing well and Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's revenues performing in line with the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here