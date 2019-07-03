Just not cricket: Streaker in the sun delays World Cup game A streaker runs into the field during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and England in Chester-le-Street, England, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) -- He danced on the wicket. He did cartwheels. He escaped the clutches of not one, not two, not three but four flailing members of security.

A streaker wearing nothing but a green hat ran onto the field during a high-stakes match at the Cricket World Cup between host England and New Zealand on Wednesday and provided around five minutes of entertainment that had a packed crowd roaring with laughter.

Stewards and security�were extremely slow to react�as the spectator halted play by jogging toward the middle of the field and dancing about in front of New Zealand batters�Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. He then set off on a gentle run, weaved around security staff as they attempted to stop him, before he was brought to the ground and a coat placed around his midriff.

With the crowd cheering inside the quaint Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, northern England, the streaker briefly broke free from four members of security who had a hold of him - their attempts to stop him resembled rugby players missing tackles - and ran back toward the middle.

He was stopped for a second time and led away. The sport's governing body, the International Cricket Council, later said he had been arrested.

England fans had another reason to smile - their team won by 119 runs and advanced to the semifinals.

