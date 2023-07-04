Alex Carey stumps Jonny Bairstow

Politicians are well advised to stay out of sport. But sometimes the temptation to intervene is too great and the issue unavoidable. For Rishi Sunak, that moment came yesterday with the question every cricket fan was asking: did the Australians breach the spirit of the game when the England batsman Jonny Bairstow was given out? He had wandered out of his ground, believing the over was completed, unaware that the Australian wicket-keeper had thrown the ball at his stumps.

The visitors appealed for a dismissal and the umpire, who had not called the end of the over, gave Bairstow out. Despite subsequent heroics by captain Ben Stokes, this incident effectively marked the point where England lost the match and, quite possibly, the Ashes.

There are two schools of thought. One holds that Bairstow was reckless and the Australians were acting within the rules of cricket to demand his dismissal. The other contends that, while that may be true, it was not within the spirit of the game. The Prime Minister is in the latter camp – as, we suspect, are the great majority of England fans and quite a few Australians, judging by the reaction of some like Jim Maxwell, the commentator.

It depends on whether elite-level cricket is to be judged by higher standards than other sports, which often sneer at its pretensions to be a cut above the professional cynicism that is considered acceptable in football.

If the “spirit of the game” is to mean something then players, captains, managers and fans must be ready to make the occasional sacrifice of an advantageous position because there is something greater at stake. The phrase “it’s just not cricket” is embedded in the language for a reason.

