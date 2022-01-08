And just like that, nobody’s having sex any more – but why?

Arwa Mahdawi
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Tom Merton/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Tom Merton/Getty Images

While there are a bunch of factors at play, from social media to a decrease in alcohol use, one hypothesis can be worrying


(Not much) sex in the city

And just like that, nobody’s having sex any more. Middle-aged people aren’t having much. Young people aren’t having much. Japanese people aren’t having much. Nor are Brits or Australians or Americans. Over the past decade a number of studies have found a significant decline in sexuality activity around the world, the latest example of this being a recent US-focused study showing declines from 2009 to 2018 in all forms of partnered sexual activity and a decline in adolescent masturbation. The researchers, by the way, looked at self-reported information from government surveys among people 14-49 years old; it’s possible that it’s a very different story when it comes to the over-50s.

So what’s going on with young and youngish people these days? Why is sexual activity declining? While the study didn’t go into possible underlying factors in much detail – nor did it look at the effects of the pandemic – two of its authors, Debby Herbenic and Tsung-chieh (Jane) Fu, recently shared their hypotheses with Scientific American. The (very technical) summation of the conversation is that a bunch of factors are at probably play. There’s increasing social media and video game use, of course. A decrease in alcohol use could be another factor. Perhaps most interesting and worrying, however, is the researchers’ hypothesis that the mainstreaming of extremely rough sex could be putting a generation of young people off sex altogether.

In recent years there’s been a significant normalisation of choking and strangling during sex. Pornography has played a big role in this, but women’s magazines and popular culture (50 Shades of Grey, for example) have also helped to make rough sex “trendy”. Hebernick and Fu told Scientific American that choking or strangling during sex “seems to be a majority behaviour for college-age students”. While in many cases it’s consensual and enjoyed, the researchers note that aggressive sex can also be intimidating. “We don’t know to what extent that may be driving some people to opt out [of sex], but we do know that some people are feeling frightened,” Fu noted. “They could consent to sex, but something like choking might happen without them being asked before.” That’s hardly an unreasonable fear: in 2019 the campaign group We Can’t Consent To This noted that, in the past decade. Thirty women and girls have been killed in what was claimed to have been consensual violent sexual activity in the UK. “Rough sex gone wrong” has become a worryingly common cover for femicide.

To be clear: there’s nothing wrong with rough sex as long as it’s truly consensual. What’s problematic is when young people learn about sex through porn and think that violence is a normal part of intimacy. Hebernick and Fu’s observations about the normalization of rough sex echo comments that the singer Billie Eilish made last month, about the impacts watching porn from a young age had on her mental health and how it skewed her expectations of what sex should be like. “The first few times I … had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good,” Eilish said in an interview on the Howard Stern Show. “It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

It’s easy to turn the porn industry, which is not exactly known for overly concerning itself with ethics, into a scapegoat for everything that’s wrong with society. But if young people have unhealthy views of sex it can’t simply be blamed on porn – it’s also down to a lack of proper sex education. Between 2002 and 2014, the percentage of schools in the US requiring students to learn about sexuality fell from 67% to 48%. The US government also spent a staggering $2bn on abstinence-only programs between 1982 and 2017. If young people are learning about sex through porn don’t just blame the porn industry: ask yourself why they’re not getting better information elsewhere.

Celibate man criticizes millennials for not having kids

Pope Francis has chosen to start 2022 off on a combative front by telling everyone that choosing to have pets instead of kids is “selfish”. Ah yes, choosing not to bring a child into an overpopulated world that is careening towards climate catastrophe is the height of selfishness! I know the pope lives in a palace and probably isn’t too familiar with the current costs of childcare but he might want to look into just how expensive having a kid is these days.

Women 32% more likely to die after operation by male surgeon

Women are 15% more liable to suffer a bad outcome and 32% more likely to die when operated on by a male surgeon, according to a new study of 1.3 million patients. Men experienced no differences whether they were treated by a male or female surgeon.

First female judge nominated for Pakistan’s supreme court

Justice Ayesha Malik, who outlawed virginity tests for female rape survivors last year, is almost certainly going to be appointed to the supreme court after her nomination was confirmed on Thursday.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say they will request a retrial

Two jurors from Maxwell’s trial recently told reporters they were sexually abused as children – information they might not have revealed in pre-trial questionnaires. These revelations now threaten to upend the guilty verdicts returned against Maxwell on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

It’s time to turn the spotlight on all the powerful men involved with Epstein

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that a woman (Ghislaine Maxwell) is the only person who seems to be facing any real consequences for her associations with Jeffrey Epstein. She was found guilty of sex-trafficking charges, but who was she sex trafficking the girls to, eh?

Poor old Prince Andrew has to sell his £17m Swiss chalet

Perhaps it’s wrong to say that no men are facing consequences for their Epstein associations: it’s been reported that Prince Andrew is trying to sell his ski house to pay his legal bills. It seems that mummy will not be paying of the Duke of York’s legal defence in a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Arrests after fake auction of Muslim women activists in India

Three people have been arrested in connection with an app that shared photos of more 100 prominent Muslim women and offered them “for sale” as servants. A large number of the women targeted were critics of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) government. Violent Hindu nationalism has been growing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Muslim women have become a particular target.

Reality TV star who made a fortune selling farts in a jar now selling fart NFTs

Stephanie Matto, who apparently made $50,000 a week by bottling her emissions and selling them to weirdos, had to pivot her business after ending up in hospital from eating so many high-fiber foods. The fartrepreneur is now selling non-fungible tokens. (So, by the way, is Melania Trump.) Very healthy and functional economy we’ve got going on.

The week in pawtriarchy

Scientists recently stuck headphones on a bunch of dogs, put them in an MRI scanner, and played them excerpts from The Little Prince. They then deduced that dogs may be able to tell the difference between speech patterns and can recognise different languages. Good smart boys! No doubt Big Feline is already feeling threatened by this study and next week we’ll learn that cats can do algebra.

  • Arwa Mahdawi’s new book, Strong Female Lead, is available for order – and is far better value than a jar full of farts or an NFT of Melania’s head

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins. Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20. Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games. He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina. Dubuisson

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres moved to tears by 7-year-old hockey fan 'Coach Cal'

    Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

    The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects. In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” du

  • Six Toronto Raptors games get new dates as NBA reworks schedule

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors officially rescheduled six of their games on Monday. Toronto had three games postponed after either the Raptors or their opponents were placed in COVID-19 protocols The other three games had been moved as the NBA re-jigged its entire schedule. Toronto's game originally scheduled for Dec. 16 against Chicago at Scotiabank Arena has been moved to Feb. 3. The Raptors' home game set for Dec. 20 against Orlando will now be played March 4. A game originally scheduled for F

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Devils' Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

    BOSTON (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team's game at Washington. The Devils did not give a timetable for his return. They put Hamilton on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, when he was struck by a shot from Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz seven minutes into the first period. Hamilton returned to New Jersey to be evaluated while the Devils went to Boston to face off ag