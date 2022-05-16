'It was just a nightmare'

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read

As officials look for answers, communities mourn the lives lost in a weekend of deadly gun violence. Russia's Golden Arches are going dark: McDonald's is leaving over the war with Ukraine. And wild weather is in the forecast for millions across the country.

👋 Hey! It's Laura. It's Monday. And it's another day of heavy news, so I'm reminding you to make sure to take time for yourself if things feel a little heavy. If you need a break or a reason to procrastinate, here's a gallery of awesome pictures of last night's lunar eclipse. I hope it helps.

But first, gummy check! 🚨 Skittles, Starbursts and Life Saver gummies were recalled after multiple reports about a thin metal strand in the packaging or embedded in the candy.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Buffalo mourns shooting victims

A security guard. A deacon. An advocate for civil rights and education. An 86-year-old shopping after visiting her husband in a nursing home.

Friends and family on Monday mourned the 10 people who were killed in Buffalo, New York, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a busy supermarket in what the FBI is investigating as a racially motivated hate crime. "It was just a nightmare," said Shonnell Harris Teague, an operations manager at Tops who witnessed the attack. Thirteen people were shot Saturday afternoon at a Tops Friendly Markets store in a historic neighborhood on the city's Near East Side. Eleven of the people shot were Black and two were white, police said. Authorities released the names of the victims Sunday evening; among them, a security guard hailed as a hero for trying to stop the gunman and a deacon who often drove shoppers home. Their ages range from 32 to 86 years old. Here's what we know about them.

A person waits outside the scene as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
A person waits outside the scene as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Hate against Taiwanese led to Laguna Woods church shooting, police say

Authorities on Monday said a deadly shooting at a Southern California church was a "politically motivated hate incident" against the Taiwanese community. At least one person was killed and five people were injured when the shooter opened fire Sunday afternoon at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, which was hosting a Taiwanese congregation. Orange County officials said that a group of congregants inside the church prevented further carnage when they pinned the gunman to the ground, hog-tied his legs with an extension cord and took his weapons. The Orange County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the suspect as David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas. Chou was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also opened a hate crime investigation into the shooting.

Crime scene tape is stretched across the exterior of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting.
Crime scene tape is stretched across the exterior of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Sweden wants to join NATO; McDonald's moving out of Russia

A day after Finland applied for NATO membership, Sweden looked to make its own historic application. After more than 200 years of being a nonaligned nation, Sweden will apply for membership in NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Monday. Andersson called it "a historic change in our country's security policy" as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.

After 32 years in Russia, McDonald's announced Monday that it had started the process of "de-arching" its restaurants and selling off Russian interests, which include 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people. It is the latest corporation to announce a withdrawal from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

👉 More news: Ukraine's prosecutor's office said 227 children have died and more than 400 have been injured since the invasion began. NATO official says Russian military offensive 'losing momentum' in Ukraine. Monday's updates.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, on Sunday.
Ukrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, on Sunday.

Millions at risk of violent thunderstorms

A wild day of weather is on tap for millions in the northeastern U.S. Monday as a round of severe storms is forecast to bring strong winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes from Virginia to New York State. In all, over 60 million people are at risk of violent thunderstorms in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the Storm Prediction Center warned. Weather.com said stronger gusts could down trees and power lines, and that power outages were likely in some areas. The Storm Prediction Center said damaging winds and isolated large hail are also possible from eastern New Mexico into Texas. And rounding out the weather warning for this week: a heat wave! Much of the southern tier of the nation is expected to be scorched with near-record high temperatures in the 90s-100s for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

⛈ Check on what the weather's doing in your neck of the woods with a local forecast.

Real quick

Who was Jane Roe?

Norma McCorvey, the famous plaintiff known by her pseudonym Jane Roe, was always a controversial figure – regardless of what side of the abortion debate she was on. Nobody knows this better than her eldest daughter, Melissa Mills. In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Mills opened up about McCorvey's complicated views on abortion, sex, God, motherhood – and how it all affected Mills' childhood. "Norma wasn't ready to be a mother," Mills said. "Well – I don't really know if Norma ever wanted to be a mother." Unlike her mom, Mills chose a quiet life, becoming a nurse and raising two daughters. But now, as the Supreme Court has signaled it might overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Mills is reflecting on what this means for her and her late mother's legacy. "I think more about her now, and I talk more about her now than I ever did growing up," Mills said. "Now, I live Norma every day. Everything's about the things that have happened in the past and everything happening now." Read more here.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo shooting victims, Laguna Grove shooting, Russia, severe thunderstorms, Jane Roe. It's Monday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Another Oilers meltdown would be sad but inevitable

    Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's performance in the third period of the Oiler's Game 5 OT loss to the Kings was some of the best hockey we've seen in the 2022 playoffs but Edmonton's flaws remain too many and it will take a miracle to pull them them through to the second round.

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith

    LOS ANGELES — For goalie Mike Smith, this is what the NHL playoffs are all about. With a victory in L.A. on Thursday, Smith and the Oilers forced a Game 7 in their first-round series against the Kings. The decisive matchup will go Saturday in Edmonton. “It’s obviously what dreams are made of, going to Game 7 back at home in Edmonton," the netminder said. "So guys are pretty excited.” It's been a series full of highs and lows for the Oilers. They dropped a tight Game 1 at home, captured blowout v

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.