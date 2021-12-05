It just means more (bowl teams). See where all 13 SEC schools will play this winter.

The Southeastern Conference’s motto is “It just means more.” As far as the 2021 postseason goes, it’s factual.

A record 13 teams from the league — every member except Vanderbilt — will play in a bowl game this winter. Here’s where every school will go, who their opponent will be and other information pertinent to each game.

College Football Playoff bowls

x-Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Arlington, Texas): Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

x-Orange Bowl (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Miami, Fla.): Georgia (12-1) vs. Michigan (12-1)

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans, La.): Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (10-2)

SEC affiliated bowls

y-Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC; Orlando, Fla.): Kentucky (9-3) vs. Iowa (10-3)

POOL OF SIX

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis, Tenn.): Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Charlotte, N.C.): South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30, 3 p.m., ESPN; Nashville, Tenn.): Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Gator Bowl (Dec. 31, 11 a.m., ESPN; Jacksonville, Fla.): Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)

Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, noon, ESPN2; Tampa, Fla.): Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

Texas Bowl (Jan. 4, 9 p.m., ESPN; Houston, Texas): LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

ADDITIONAL AFFILIATES

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22, 8 p.m., ESPN; Fort Worth, Texas): Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3)

Gasprailla Bowl (Dec. 23, 7 p.m., ABC; Tampa, Fla.): Florida (6-6) vs. Central Florida (8-4)

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 28, noon, ESPN; Birmingham, Ala.): Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)

x-Winner advances to College Football Playoff championship game

y-Had first selection of SEC and Big Ten teams following College Football Playoff bowl commitments

