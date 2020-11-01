'You just married Scarlett Johansson': Colin Jost debuts his wedding ring on 'SNL'

Colin Jost debuted his wedding ring in his first "Saturday Night Live" appearance since marrying Scarlett Johansson last week and, of course, his "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che had some jokes.

"You just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike. We're both doing equally great," Che cracked during the segment on Saturday's Halloween show.

The newlyweds, who met when Johansson hosted "SNL," revealed Thursday that they'd wed through a post on the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America, a charity providing food and resources to the elderly. The post shows a picture of a Staten Island Ferry with the words "Jost Married" across the image.

More 'SNL': Hillary Clinton crashes Joe Biden's Halloween horror story to warn that Trump could win again

View photos Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2020. More

Johansson's representative Marcel Pariseau and Jost's representative Nicole Caruso both confirmed the post's accuracy to USA TODAY.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the caption read.

Johansson, 35, has hosted "SNL" multiple times since 2006; Jost, 38, joined the show as a writer in 2005 before becoming head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor.

The couple went red carpet official in 2018, linking arms and posing for photographers at the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War," in which Johansson starred as Black Widow.

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in intimate ceremony following COVID-19 precautions

View photos Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost wore a shiny new accessory on "Saturday Night Live": His new wedding ring. More

In May 2019, Pariseau confirmed to USA TODAY that the couple got engaged after two years together.

"I just want to say that this place means so much to me," Johansson said in her opening monologue while hosting "SNL" for the sixth time in December 2019. "I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here."

Contributing: Charles Trepany

More 'SNL': John Mulaney sends up Times Square and COVID, calls Trump vs. Biden an 'elderly man contest'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Colin Jost wears wedding ring after marrying Scarlett Johansson