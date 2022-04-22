After Just a Year, Madonna Relists the Los Angeles Home She Bought from the Weeknd for $26 Million
The ‘Queen of Pop’ is looking to flip her recent Los Angeles property grab.
Last April, Madonna purchased a 12,500-square-foot home from R&B star the Weeknd for $19.3 million. One year later, the OG Material Girl has relisted the 3-acre property at $25.995 million, or $6.7 million more than it was bought for—ensuring a sizeable return on investment. The house is located in the star-studded Hidden Hills neighborhood and also comes with a guest cottage.
Both structures combined house nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half baths.The two-level main house boasts a minimalistic design dressed in white, with high ceilings and wide-plank wooden floors; the open-air design helps the space to feel large and airy. Past the adjoining family room with a marble-framed fireplace lie a formal dining area, neon-lit wine cellar, an office and a screening room. All seven bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master suite which has a huge walk-in closet and private terrace. It even has its own luxe marble-lined bathroom with a separate tub and shower, naturally.
As you venture outside, you’ll find a variety of amenities to keep you entertained. For starters, the property features an infinity-edge saltwater pool and an eye-catching orange neon basketball court. Horse breeders and riders alike will also be able to house their brood in the home’s eight-stall barn. And though the 63-year-old singer did add her own personal touches to the home, including a newly built gym and yoga studio, new owners may consider the property’s neon-lit, five-bay garage its crown jewel.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, picked up the home for $18.2 million in 2017. While the “Blinding Lights” singer has since upgraded to a nearly $70 million mansion in Bel-Air, you’ll still find yourself surrounded with big-name neighbors like Drake, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and some of the Kardashians. Best of all, the home has a security gate and driveway that will keep unwanted visitors (and paparazzi) out and at a distance.
Representatives for Madonna didn’t say why she’s making this move, reports The Wall Street Journal. But it’s safe to say that, if sold for asking, this is a win-win situation for all parties involved. The Agency holds the listing; visit their website for more details.
