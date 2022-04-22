After Just a Year, Madonna Relists the Los Angeles Home She Bought from the Weeknd for $26 Million

Demetrius Simms
·2 min read

The ‘Queen of Pop’ is looking to flip her recent Los Angeles property grab.

Last April, Madonna purchased a 12,500-square-foot home from R&B star the Weeknd for $19.3 million. One year later, the OG Material Girl has relisted the 3-acre property at $25.995 million, or $6.7 million more than it was bought for—ensuring a sizeable return on investment. The house is located in the star-studded Hidden Hills neighborhood and also comes with a guest cottage.

More from Robb Report

Both structures combined house nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half baths.The two-level main house boasts a minimalistic design dressed in white, with high ceilings and wide-plank wooden floors; the open-air design helps the space to feel large and airy. Past the adjoining family room with a marble-framed fireplace lie a formal dining area, neon-lit wine cellar, an office and a screening room. All seven bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master suite which has a huge walk-in closet and private terrace. It even has its own luxe marble-lined bathroom with a separate tub and shower, naturally.

Backyard view of the property&#x002019;s infinity-edge pool. - Credit: Redfin
Backyard view of the property’s infinity-edge pool. - Credit: Redfin

Redfin

As you venture outside, you’ll find a variety of amenities to keep you entertained. For starters, the property features an infinity-edge saltwater pool and an eye-catching orange neon basketball court. Horse breeders and riders alike will also be able to house their brood in the home’s eight-stall barn. And though the 63-year-old singer did add her own personal touches to the home, including a newly built gym and yoga studio, new owners may consider the property’s neon-lit, five-bay garage its crown jewel.

A look inside the master bedroom with a private terrace. - Credit: Redfin
A look inside the master bedroom with a private terrace. - Credit: Redfin

Redfin

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, picked up the home for $18.2 million in 2017. While the “Blinding Lights” singer has since upgraded to a nearly $70 million mansion in Bel-Air, you’ll still find yourself surrounded with big-name neighbors like Drake, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and some of the Kardashians. Best of all, the home has a security gate and driveway that will keep unwanted visitors (and paparazzi) out and at a distance.

Representatives for Madonna didn’t say why she’s making this move, reports The Wall Street Journal. But it’s safe to say that, if sold for asking, this is a win-win situation for all parties involved. The Agency holds the listing; visit their website for more details.

Check out more images below.

The orange basketball court makes the home easy to spot from above. - Credit: Alfred Yson
The orange basketball court makes the home easy to spot from above. - Credit: Alfred Yson

Alfred Yson

The Weeknd&#x002019;s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd&#x002019;s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd&#x002019;s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd Hidden Hills mansion
The Weeknd&#x002019;s $25m LA mansion
The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion
Madonna&#39;s $26M LA mansion
Madonna's $26M LA mansion
Madonna&#39;s $26M LA mansion
Madonna's $26M LA mansion

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Boxing champ Tyson Fury's link to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan brings sport's dark past into the present

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Last week the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $5-million US reward for information that would lead to the "financial destruction" of the Kinahan crime gang, or to the arrest and conviction of the Irish syndicate's leaders. The dollar figure tells you how seriously U.S. authorities are taking this case, which targets the group best known among law enfo

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Kings defeat Blackhawks 4-1, move closer to a playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored for the fifth straight game and the Los Angeles Kings moved closer to wrapping up a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Danault opened the scoring in the first period with his 26th goal of the season. He is the first Kings player since Marián Gáborík in 2014 to have a goal in five straight games. The center also has a career-best, seven-game point streak with five goals and eight points. Anze Kopitar, Andreas At

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.