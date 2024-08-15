Just how loose is Joshua Culibao feeling for UFC 305 fight week vs. Richardo Ramos?

.

PERTH, Australia – [autotag]Joshua Culibao[/autotag] met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 305.

Culibao takes on Ricardo Ramos in a featherweight fight on the ESPN preliminary card at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. At media day in Perth, Culibao took questions from media members before his fight.

If his playfulness at media day is any indication of what will happen fight, Culibao (11-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) might find himself feeling loose against Ramos (16-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) when the cage door closes. Before his session with reporters, his brother took the stage for him and got on the microphone to ask who had the first question.

Culibao appeared quickly after, laughing, and said his brother hatched the plan seconds earlier – and nearly pulled it off.

Check out Culibao's full media day interview in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Just how loose is Joshua Culibao feeling for UFC 305 fight week vs. Richardo Ramos?