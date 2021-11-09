Just look at Kate Hudson's messy bun from the back

Photo credit: Getty Images

Over the last year and a half, there’s no hairstyle I’ve worn more than a top knot. Spending most of my time working from the dining table meant chucking my hair into a messy bun to get it out of my way. Even before the pandemic, the first thing I did when getting home from work was throw my hair into a bun.

Except, my messy buns are just that… messy. And I’m not talking messy-yet-still-incredibly-stylish vibes, like you see all over Pinterest. I’m talking odd knot shapes sitting off-centre and my rubberband hanging on for dear life. Basically, Molly-Mae, I am not.

So when I see a “messy” bun that still looks incredibly chic, I am in awe. Just like when Kate Hudson gave a masterclass in the perfect low bun.

Created by the skilled hands of celeb hairstylist Gregory Russell, Kate’s hair is swept into a low, loose knot with a chunk of hair sticking out. And honestly? My bun skills could never.

It strikes the perfect balance between looking like she spent barely any time on her hair yet polished and pulled together.

Gregory, please drop the tips on how to save my sad little top knot and create something like this…

