Just Keep Swimming: New Memoir LIGHTS OUT Examines The Dark Side of Grief

New York City EMT relates her own struggle with loss in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Lights Out

Charleston, SC, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the death of her children’s father, Rosanne Gio was plagued with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and survivor’s guilt. Throughout her career as an EMT, she had witnessed heartache and pain many times but never had she been the one in the throes of grief. After navigating her way through a dark time, compounded by her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, she emerged stronger and more confident in her role as a healthcare professional, caregiver and mother.

In Lights Out, Gio shares her personal story of triumph over tragedy. A true fighter, she never lost sight of her responsibilities, and as she learned to embrace life’s challenges, she discovered just how resilient she really was. Illuminating a side of grief that is often kept in the dark, Gio offers her perspective and insights on how to move forward in the face of despair. An inspirational read, Lights Out illustrates the power of positivity and offers hope and encouragement to those experiencing the anguish of loss.

About the Author:

Rosanne Gio began her medical career in emergency medical services in 1990 as an auxiliary police officer with the NYPD Emergency Services Unit. She is a nationally certified EMT and hold many certifications, including American Heart Association CPR and first aid instructor. She is a team member of at the Regional Emergency Services Council of New York working in crisis intervention, peer support, and on the wellness team. Her greatest role is being the mom of three children. She lives in New York.

