Can we just be honest? It's time to ghost social media and the billionaires who run it.

Louie Villalobos, USA TODAY
·5 min read

I think it’s time. Grab only what you can carry and meet me outside. We’re leaving social media. We tried. We failed. Let’s just move on and laugh about this later.

Why, you ask? Good question. But keep packing while I explain.

It’s not just that Elon Musk bought Twitter and is already showing signs of being a whimsical social media dictator who might have bitten off more than he can chew.

It’s not just that Mark Zuckerberg continues to run a social platform free of any sense of responsibility for handling misinformation or that he’s pushing full steam ahead with the metaverse thing that will likely dig deeper into our lives in intrusive ways even he hasn’t sorted out yet.

It’s that this is all happening as we careen into the midterm elections, giving us a preview of what’s to come during the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Repeating Facebook history: Meta is courting an election 2022 disaster

In other words, all the tomfoolery and toxicity we’ve all been swimming in these past months is the shallow end of a much deeper and murkier political pool. And, let’s be honest, the people assigned to lifeguard duty have no interest in helping us stay afloat.

In fact, they’re watching and profiting as we try to drown each other.

Let’s just agree to walk away

The arrival of Musk at Twitter is being heralded as some kind of protection of free speech. It’s also being fretted over by people who are convinced he’s going to let the social media platform descend into pure chaos as (more) misinformation and Truth Social conspiracy theories take hold and spread.

You know what? It's all going to be true. And I want no part of it. Who in their right mind would want to spend time on a platform where many of the people calling for "free speech" are the ones spreading hate and where the person who is the hero of the free speech movement had a history problems with offensive tweets before taking over the whole company, then soon after taking over quickly spread misinformation about the attack of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

Midterms loom, disinformation thrives: Swift conspiracy spin on Pelosi attack shows how fast lies move

So who was actually surprised when hate speech spiked as soon as Musk took over? Obviously, Twitter wasn't exactly a bastion of love and acceptance before new ownership came in. It played its part in spreading hate, racism and misinformation throughout the country's recent rough patch.

But do you believe that's going to get better or worse with somebody with Musk's history on the platform now having total control? Especially after he fired the person in charge of, well, moderation. That move alone kickstarted the discussion of former President Donald Trump making a hateful return. How many warning signs do you need to see that, as bad as things were on the platform, they're going to get worse?

Will Elon Musk let Trump back on Twitter?: I'm no fan of Trump, but Elon Musk should let the former president come back to Twitter

We’re dividing ourselves, tbh

You’ll see people complaining that social media is dividing us along political lines and ideologies, especially during this election. Just go search “social media is tearing us apart” and look at all the think pieces and references to polls on the topic. This NBC News poll, for example, found that 64% of Americans say social platforms are dividing us.

It’s true we’re very divided and generally have no interest in having grounded discussions about how things are going or any interest in changing our opinion of things as new information gets introduced. Some people will always wrongly believe that Trump won the 2020 election and that the U.S. Capitol rioters did nothing wrong, no matter what proof is offered up.

Common ground: How Americans are fighting back against the forces that manipulate and divide us

If you honestly think Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are bad for our mental health and bad for kids and just an overall horrible experience, then you have to realize that we’re as much to blame for that as the Musks and Zuckerbergs of the world.

All they did was build a digital mirror for us to reflect ourselves through, collectively. Social media does amplify and quicken the spread of horrible speech and memes and everything else Musk appears to be opening the door for. But it all starts with us.

@.louievillalobos Dont hate on mu glasses. Hate on twitter. #fyp #twitter ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] - Kate Bush

Where do we go from here?

The midterm elections are Tuesday. Then we start the work – and trust me, it will be work – of living through the 2024 presidential election.

We’re heading toward a perfect storm of a social media experience in which our elected leaders and their followers are generating waves of lies and hateful speech at a drowning pace at precisely the time the lifeguards step away from their posts.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

And as bad as things have been to this point, I worry that it's only the beginning of the disrespect and disdain we're willing to throw at each other on social media platforms that are becoming increasingly ingrained in our lives while also being led by people ready to let all that ugliness flow.

It's well past time for us to ghost these platforms. We probably won't. But we should.

Louie Villalobos is deputy opinion editor for USA TODAY. Follow him on Twitter: @louievillalobos

More from Louie Villalobos:

How a nonbinary Pokemon and a GOP governor reminded me it's time to flee Virginia

Thank the father figure in your life. You don't know what he's dealing with.

Facebook has a new name? I'm pretty sure they're going to keep the same practices.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk is changing Twitter. Now's the time to leave social media.

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne