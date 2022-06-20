'It's just hell there': Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military was grinding down Ukraine’s defenses on Monday, with combat in eastern areas entering a “decisive” phase, as the war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies increasingly weighed on minds around the globe.

In Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles raged for the control of multiple villages, the local governor said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun the entire Luhansk region by next Sunday. Currently, Moscow’s forces control about 95% of the region.

Maliar said in televised remarks that “without exaggeration, decisive battles are taking place” in the area, where Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to avoid being encircled.

“We must understand that the enemy has an advantage both in terms of personnel and weapons, so the situation is extremely difficult. And at this very minute these decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” Maliar added.

The villages where combat is fierce are around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, two cities in the Luhansk region yet to be captured by the Russians, according to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai.

Russian shelling and airstrikes on the industrial outskirts of Sievierodonetsk have intensified, he said.

Haidai told The Associated Press on Monday that the situation in Sievierodonetsk was “very difficult,” with the Ukrainian forces maintaining control over just one area — the Azot chemical plant, where a number of Ukrainian fighters, along with about 500 civilians, are taking shelter.

The Russians keep deploying additional troops and equipment in the area, he said.

“It’s just hell there. Everything is engulfed in fire, the shelling doesn’t stop even for an hour,” Haidai said in written comments.

Only a fraction of 100,000 people who used to live in Sievierodonetsk before the war remain in the city, with no electricity, communications, food or medicine.

Even so, Haidai said, the staunch Ukrainian resistance is preventing Moscow from deploying its resources to other parts of the country.

The British defense ministry noted that the war is not going all Russia’s way, despite its superior military assets.

Russian ground troops are “exhausted,” the defense ministry said in an intelligence report Monday. It blamed poor air support for Russia's difficulty in making swifter progress on the ground.

Across the world, drivers are rethinking their habits and personal finances amid surging prices for gasoline and diesel, fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide and making the cost of living more expensive.

The European Union’s top diplomats gathered in Luxembourg on Monday for talks focused on Ukraine and food security.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Russia to lift its blockades of Ukrainian ports to help deliver the millions of tons of grain waiting to be exported.

“I hope — more than hope, I am sure — that the United Nations will at the end reach an agreement,” Borrell said. “It is unconceivable, one cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world, people are suffering (from) hunger. This is a real war crime ... You cannot use the hunger of people as a weapon of war.”

Financial help for children displaced by the war in Ukraine was due to come from an unlikely quarter later Monday, when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov looked to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize medal in New York.

Muratov was awarded the gold medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Muratov had already announced he was donating to charity the $500,000 cash award that came with the prize. The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

In other developments Monday:

— A Russian governor said Ukrainian shelling of a Russian village near the border with Ukraine wounded one person. A power station was hit, leaving parts of the village without electricity, according to Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region.

— The Russian military said it hit an airfield in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region with a missile, destroying two Bayraktar drones and a drone control station. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a high-precision Oniks missile hit an Artsyz airfield on the Odesa region. Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian military said its air defense system deterred two airstrikes on the Odesa region, destroying the incoming missiles. The contradicting reports couldn't be immediately reconciled.

— The head of the Russia-backed authorities in the Crimean Peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said that Ukrainian forces had struck three platforms operating in a Black Sea gas field. Sergei Aksyonov told Russian TV that 12 people had been on the platform which was hardest hit. Five of them were rescued with injuries and the others were missing. He added that there were no confirmed cases of people being killed or injured on the other two platforms, and that Crimea wouldn't face energy shortages.

— The death toll has risen to three following a Russian strike on an oil storage facility on Saturday, according to Ukrainian regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko. He said Monday that emergency crews were still trying to extinguish the flames at the facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Kyiv.

___

AP reporters around the world contributed to this story.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that the spelling of the Russian defense ministry spokesman's last name is Konashenkov, not Konahsenkov.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

John Leicester And David Keyton, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EU split over fertiliser plants in poorer nations as food crisis bites

    The European Union is divided on how to help poorer nations fight a growing food crisis and address shortages of fertilisers caused by the war in Ukraine, with some fearing a plan to invest in plants in Africa would clash with EU green goals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a global food crisis and fears of worse to come because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine and a spike in prices of chemical fertilisers, of which Russia and Belarus are major producers. The EU has for weeks tried to help its poorer neighbours in Africa and the Middle East to weather the crisis by offering them fresh funds, while trying to convince them EU sanctions against Moscow and Minsk are not to be blamed for the food emergency.

  • Belgium hit by protests over cost of living spike

    A day of strikes in Belgium over the cost of living forced Brussels Airport to cancel all departing flights on Monday and halted many bus services across the country. Unions said they expected tens of thousands of people to attend a protest in Brussels. Train services were running, partly to allow protesters to converge on the capital.

  • Thousands march through London over Government’s handling of the cost of living crisis

    Union leaders joined workers and community organisations as they walked from Portlance Place to Parliament Square for a rally

  • Cost of living protests held across Ireland as inflation reaches four-decade high

    Irish union members, pensioners, opposition parties and others took to the streets across the country on Saturday to express their anger at the rising living costs.View on euronews

  • Ukraine is banning books and music by Russian artists but says those who condemn the invasion can be exempt

    Ukraine's parliament passed two laws on Sunday aimed to restrict Russian cultural influence in the country amid the ongoing invasion.

  • Chinese splash out on tech goods, camping gear in shopping fest

    High-end home appliances and camping gear were among Chinese shoppers' most sought after buys during the "618" shopping festival, according to e-commerce platforms, in a sign of how China's COVID-19 curbs are driving lifestyle changes. The event was the first major shopping festival to take place since several Chinese cities, including Shanghai, were hit by a series of lockdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19. Consumption in China remains weak as shoppers were confined to their homes in Shanghai and other cities.

  • Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says

    TORONTO — A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market. The research released today indicates that experience and education — once crucial to many positions — are becoming less important amid labour shortages. The findings are based on an online survey of 1,000 employers across Canada conducted in May by Censuswide on behalf of Indeed, an employment website for job listings. The survey found 77 per cent of Can

  • How to help immigrants feel more at home and contribute more to the local economy

    Government policy that provides certainty to immigrants will improve integration and, ultimately, boost the economy

  • RPT-WRAPUP 5-Russians advance, Zelenskiy expects escalation as EU set to welcome Ukraine

    Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU. Moscow's separatist proxies claimed to have captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, south of Sievierodonetsk, which has become the main battlefield city in recent weeks.

  • Bitcoin's next support level? Why 'perhaps it’s $15,000.'

    Bitcoin is having a rough year so far, briefly dropping below $20,000 over the weekend, and experts think think that the current bottom may not have been reached yet.

  • TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

    TSX stocks with steady dividend growth deserve to be on your TFSA radar today for passive income. The post TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'I think the Fed is right': BlackRock's Rieder

    BlackRock's top bond strategist says the Fed is making the right decision to aggressively raise interest rates this year.

  • RPT-UPDATE 1-Australian domestic airline demand strong but fuel prices a concern, bosses say

    Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia have not seen any dent in domestic bookings from higher inflation and interest rates, but fares must rise to help them recover some of the cost of elevated oil prices, their chief executives said on Sunday. Australia's two biggest airlines are operating domestic capacity above pre-pandemic levels as demand rebounds, but Qantas has trimmed some flights for July and August to try to boost fares and could take more action, its chief executive said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Doha. "We are seeing really strong demand internationally across the board and that is helping us recover oil prices in the international market," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters.

  • Starbucks head of North America business leaving company

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who's been a prominent figure in the company's push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years. In a letter sent to Starbucks employees, whom the company calls “partners,” chief operating officer John Culver said the decision “was not taken lightly" and added that Williams was offered another job at the company, which she declined. Sara Trilling, meanwhile, was promoted to executive vice president and pre

  • Russians advance, Zelenskiy expects escalation as EU set to welcome Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU. Moscow's separatist proxies claimed to have captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, south of Sievierodonetsk, which has become the main battlefield city in recent weeks. Ukraine acknowledged that Moscow had success in Toshkivka and said the Russians were trying to gain a foothold there to make a breakthrough into the wider, Ukrainian-held pocket of the eastern Donbas region.

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Tech conference The Collision technology conference will be held in Toronto starting on Monday. The conference will mark a return to the in-person event after being forced to move online when COVID-19 began spreading in 2020. Retail sales Statistics Canada will release its retail sales figures for April on Tuesday. Total retail sales in Canada hit $60.1 billion in March, virtually unchanged from the month befor

  • Oligarchs are 'no less' than Putin's agents, says Russia's one-time richest man: report

    Putin uses Russian business figures to influence Western politics, Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells the Financial Times, and they have no influence on him.

  • 2 Florida deputies have been disciplined for texting friends about Bob Saget's death before his family was notified

    The deputies who spread the word that the comedian had died were suspended for violating the department's dissemination of information directive.

  • EU nations push for new Russia sanctions, more military aid to Ukraine

    Several European Union countries are pushing to start work on a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine and also want to grant more military support to Kyiv, according to diplomats and a draft document. About one-third of the 27 EU governments, mostly Nordic and eastern states, want the EU Commission to begin work on a seventh round of sanctions, diplomats said. The latest version of the draft conclusions of a summit of EU leaders to be held later this week does not include a reference to new sanctions but diplomats said the text, dated June 15 and seen by Reuters, was likely to be tweaked after a meeting of EU envoys late on Monday.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl