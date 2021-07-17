'Just a Friend' rap legend Biz Markie dies at 57

Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during BACARDI's Big Game Party at Surfcomber Hotel on Miami Beach, Florida, February 01, 2020. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for BACRADI

Rapper Biz Markie has died at the age of 57, according to multiple reports.

Markie was said to have been suffering Type 2 diabetes complications since April last year.

Hip hop legend Biz Markie has died at the age of 57.

Known for popular hit "Just a Friend," the rapper was hospitalized for several weeks last July due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, according to NME. Later in December 2020, he was reported to have suffered from a stroke.

Born Marcel Theo Hall in 1964 in Harlem, New York, the singer released his debut album "Goin' Off" in 1988 but it was his second album, "Biz Never Sleeps," that propelled him to success.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away," his rep Jenni Izumi told Rolling Stone in a statement. "We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time."

"Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years," Izumi said. "He leaves behind a wife, many family members, and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes, and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one."

Markie was known as the "clown prince of hip hop," for rapping about funny situations. In "Just a friend" he raps and sings in a pained off-key voice about a girl he likes who claims a guy hanging around is "just a friend."

Riding on his success, Markie released "I Need a Haircut" in 1991. The album received considerable success, but a track on it "Alone Again" resulted in a lawsuit by Gilbert O'Sullivan because it had sampled O'Sullivan's "Alone Again (Naturally)" without permission.

O'Sullivan won the case, which became a watershed moment in the hip hop music industry; music sampling from then on had to be approved by copyright owners.

He later turned his attention to the big screen and gained recognition for his small but impactful role in the movie "Men in Black II," where he beatboxed with Will Smith.

Markie also appeared on the children's show "Yo Gabba Gabba!" - which aired from 2007 to 2015 - where he presented a beatboxing segment called "Biz's Beat of the Day."

In the past decade, the singer focused his attention on tours and guest appearances. Last year, he started hosting a radio show on SiriusXM's LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio but stopped after he fell ill. In late June, premature reports emerged about Markie's death, which his team denied at the time.

