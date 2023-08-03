Just Four Days Till Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Valuetronics Holdings' shares before the 8th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be HK$0.16 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.14 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Valuetronics Holdings paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Valuetronics Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Valuetronics Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Valuetronics Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 9.2% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Valuetronics Holdings has delivered 6.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Should investors buy Valuetronics Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Valuetronics Holdings has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, Valuetronics Holdings looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Valuetronics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

