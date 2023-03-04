Just Four Days Till Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Rio Tinto Group's shares before the 9th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$2.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.86 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Rio Tinto Group has a trailing yield of 6.6% on the current share price of £61.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Rio Tinto Group paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Rio Tinto Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 114% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Rio Tinto Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Rio Tinto Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Rio Tinto Group earnings per share are up 9.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Rio Tinto Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Rio Tinto Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Rio Tinto Group paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Rio Tinto Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Rio Tinto Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

