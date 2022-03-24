Just Four Days Till Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Northern Oil and Gas' shares before the 29th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northern Oil and Gas has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $27.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Northern Oil and Gas paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Northern Oil and Gas reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

We'd also point out that Northern Oil and Gas issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Unfortunately Northern Oil and Gas has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Northern Oil and Gas? It's hard to get used to Northern Oil and Gas paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. Worse, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Northern Oil and Gas don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Northern Oil and Gas that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

