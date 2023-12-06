Just Four Days Till Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.035 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.9% on its current stock price of MYR0.715. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has delivered an average of 6.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

