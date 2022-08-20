Just Four Days Till JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase JB Hi-Fi's shares before the 25th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$1.53 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$3.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, JB Hi-Fi stock has a trailing yield of around 7.1% on the current share price of A$44.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for JB Hi-Fi

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. JB Hi-Fi paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 54% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that JB Hi-Fi's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see JB Hi-Fi's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. JB Hi-Fi has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has JB Hi-Fi got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see JB Hi-Fi's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 66% and 54% respectively. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy JB Hi-Fi today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks JB Hi-Fi is facing. Be aware that JB Hi-Fi is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

